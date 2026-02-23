Gigi Hadid’s Knitwear Line, Guest in Residence, Is an It-Girl Favorite—Is It Worth the Investment?
We put it to the test.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
After working in fashion for nearly a decade, I’m not easily fazed by a celebrity-backed fashion brand—but few have lingered in my mind quite like Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence. Founded in 2022, it has cultivated its It Girl appeal with Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, and legions of online devotees as fans who flock to (and sell out) its cashmere knits and cold-weather accessories.
The brand's immediate virality may have come from Hadid's celebrity, but the hype hasn't died down. Inspired by the passed-down cashmere of the model's youth, Guest in Residence collection mixes a retro sensibility with of-the-moment color trends and prints. As creative director of the New York-based label, Hadid draws on her fashion insider perspective to create true modern heirlooms. But with prices ranging from $95 to $1,295, is it worth the hype? I called on the very stylish women of Marie Claire to find out.
One mention of Guest in Residence in our Slack channel garnered instant responses, with nearly every saffer in our Manhattan office clamoring for a chance to test out a piece or two. Seven editors ultimately put an array of styles, from après-ski-inspired turtlenecks to chunky sweater jackets, to the test during one of New York City’s coldest winters on record. Spoiler: We weren't disappointed.
From the array of best-selling styles and new-in options we tried, each Guest in Residence piece felt like it earned a spot in our knitwear rotations after just a few wears. Ahead, each of our very savvy (and, honestly, jaded) editors shares their thoughts on their picks.
Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"There are few things I love more in this world than cashmere. My closet is already stacked to the gills with sweaters, but this rugby style is a very special addition. I love the cropped fit that shows off a sliver of skin with low-rise pants or hits right at the waist. The fabric's drape is also incredibly elegant. The true marker of this being more of a luxury item, though, is the fit, and, again, that perfectly structured drape. I love how many color options are available, too, so don’t mind me if I’m spotted around town in at least two other variations of this sweater this winter." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
Christina DAmbrosio, Deputy Director, Social
"New Yorkers know the only way to survive a winter this cold is by piling on every cozy layer they own before heading out the door. Enter: the Marlowe Cable Cardigan. This wool-cashmere-blend sweater is super soft, and has so many gorgeous details. I especially love the fabric-covered buttons and contrast stitching. Normally, I would wear a lighter-weight sweater, but the cable knit works overtime to provide much-needed protection against the wind chill." — Christina DAmbrosio, Deputy Director, Social
Julia Marzovilla, Fashion Commerce Editor
"Red is quickly becoming my go-to winter shade, and a lot of my love for the color came from how much I love this knit. From the sweet-feeling collared detail to the perfect waist-hitting fit, it quickly became a go-to for me. It's chunky, but not itchy (a rare combination). Even for me, a person for whom black is a year-round neutral, it was a delightful break from the routine. Ms. Hadid, you have nailed it!" — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor
"Guest In Residence is the chic knitwear brand on every fashion editor's radar, so of course I was thrilled about the opportunity to get my hands on the brand’s Cozy Crew sweater. Cut from a sumptuous cashmere blend, this jumper is unbelievably soft. It makes me feel like I’m wrapped up in a plush blanket. It's also beautifully designed: I love the contrast trim and ribbed hemline. Paired with dark-wash jeans and sleek black boots, this look is ideal for a casual day in the office or a laid-back weekend outing." — Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor
Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Manager
"As a sweater stan, it feels like my duty to put you on one of the softest sweaters I've ever touched. True to its name, Guest in Residence’s Sculpted Cardigan in Butter feels that soft. With chic shoulder pads and tortoiseshell buttons, this sweater is a must-have for your winter wardrobe." — Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Manager
Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I’m not kidding when I say that this is the most luxurious cashmere I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing. The instant I put this coat on, I felt 20 degrees warmer, which was surprising, considering it isn’t especially heavy or bulky. Its relaxed double-breasted silhouette makes it easy to throw on over any outfit for an added touch of polish. I will say, though, this coat runs pretty oversized—a size small fits perfectly, when I’m typically a large. At $1,495, it's an investment piece, for sure, but it's well-worth the splurge when it's a piece you can wear on repeat every winter." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor
"I’ve been eyeing the quarter-zip trend ever since Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show opened with a tan sweater you’d imagine on a hedge fund manager, rather than a fashion girl. So, naturally, Guest in Residences’ half zip caught my eye. I styled it with my favorite pair of thrifted navy pinstripe trousers and silver Mary Janes. I'm no Chanel model, but I did feel pretty close to it!" — Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor
Shop More Guest in Residence
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.