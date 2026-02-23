After working in fashion for nearly a decade, I’m not easily fazed by a celebrity-backed fashion brand—but few have lingered in my mind quite like Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence. Founded in 2022, it has cultivated its It Girl appeal with Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, and legions of online devotees as fans who flock to (and sell out) its cashmere knits and cold-weather accessories.

The brand's immediate virality may have come from Hadid's celebrity, but the hype hasn't died down. Inspired by the passed-down cashmere of the model's youth, Guest in Residence collection mixes a retro sensibility with of-the-moment color trends and prints. As creative director of the New York-based label, Hadid draws on her fashion insider perspective to create true modern heirlooms. But with prices ranging from $95 to $1,295, is it worth the hype? I called on the very stylish women of Marie Claire to find out.

Robbie styled her polo'd Guest in Residence pick with other wardrobe essentials. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

One mention of Guest in Residence in our Slack channel garnered instant responses, with nearly every saffer in our Manhattan office clamoring for a chance to test out a piece or two. Seven editors ultimately put an array of styles, from après-ski-inspired turtlenecks to chunky sweater jackets, to the test during one of New York City’s coldest winters on record. Spoiler: We weren't disappointed.

From the array of best-selling styles and new-in options we tried, each Guest in Residence piece felt like it earned a spot in our knitwear rotations after just a few wears. Ahead, each of our very savvy (and, honestly, jaded) editors shares their thoughts on their picks.

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

"There are few things I love more in this world than cashmere. My closet is already stacked to the gills with sweaters, but this rugby style is a very special addition. I love the cropped fit that shows off a sliver of skin with low-rise pants or hits right at the waist. The fabric's drape is also incredibly elegant. The true marker of this being more of a luxury item, though, is the fit, and, again, that perfectly structured drape. I love how many color options are available, too, so don’t mind me if I’m spotted around town in at least two other variations of this sweater this winter." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Christina DAmbrosio, Deputy Director, Social

(Image credit: Christina DAmbrosio)

"New Yorkers know the only way to survive a winter this cold is by piling on every cozy layer they own before heading out the door. Enter: the Marlowe Cable Cardigan. This wool-cashmere-blend sweater is super soft, and has so many gorgeous details. I especially love the fabric-covered buttons and contrast stitching. Normally, I would wear a lighter-weight sweater, but the cable knit works overtime to provide much-needed protection against the wind chill." — Christina DAmbrosio, Deputy Director, Social

Julia Marzovilla, Fashion Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

"Red is quickly becoming my go-to winter shade, and a lot of my love for the color came from how much I love this knit. From the sweet-feeling collared detail to the perfect waist-hitting fit, it quickly became a go-to for me. It's chunky, but not itchy (a rare combination). Even for me, a person for whom black is a year-round neutral, it was a delightful break from the routine. Ms. Hadid, you have nailed it!" — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Lauren Tappan)

"Guest In Residence is the chic knitwear brand on every fashion editor's radar, so of course I was thrilled about the opportunity to get my hands on the brand’s Cozy Crew sweater. Cut from a sumptuous cashmere blend, this jumper is unbelievably soft. It makes me feel like I’m wrapped up in a plush blanket. It's also beautifully designed: I love the contrast trim and ribbed hemline. Paired with dark-wash jeans and sleek black boots, this look is ideal for a casual day in the office or a laid-back weekend outing." — Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor

Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Manager

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

"As a sweater stan, it feels like my duty to put you on one of the softest sweaters I've ever touched. True to its name, Guest in Residence’s Sculpted Cardigan in Butter feels that soft. With chic shoulder pads and tortoiseshell buttons, this sweater is a must-have for your winter wardrobe." — Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Manager

Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

"I’m not kidding when I say that this is the most luxurious cashmere I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing. The instant I put this coat on, I felt 20 degrees warmer, which was surprising, considering it isn’t especially heavy or bulky. Its relaxed double-breasted silhouette makes it easy to throw on over any outfit for an added touch of polish. I will say, though, this coat runs pretty oversized—a size small fits perfectly, when I’m typically a large. At $1,495, it's an investment piece, for sure, but it's well-worth the splurge when it's a piece you can wear on repeat every winter." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor

(Image credit: Emma Childs)

"I’ve been eyeing the quarter-zip trend ever since Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show opened with a tan sweater you’d imagine on a hedge fund manager, rather than a fashion girl. So, naturally, Guest in Residences’ half zip caught my eye. I styled it with my favorite pair of thrifted navy pinstripe trousers and silver Mary Janes. I'm no Chanel model, but I did feel pretty close to it!" — Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor

