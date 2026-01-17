Rihanna Revives 2025's Rugby Shirt Trend in a Vaquera Top and Balenciaga Knife Pants

After wearing a nostalgic slip dress to support the release of A$AP Rocky's fourth album, Rihanna decided to revive another popular style trend. On Friday, January 16, the Fenty founder was photographed in New York City pairing 2025's rugby shirt trend with last year's white heels trend.

Rihanna—who was styled by Jahleel Weaver—wore a Vaquera rugby sweatshirt with an oversize gray peacoat from the label. She layered her top with a pinstripe navy blazer, and wore a pair of black knife pants from Balenciaga.

For footwear, the singer opted for a pair of crisp white Amina Muaddi pointed-toe pumps featuring an ankle strap. The designer's Anok 105 Patent Leather Pumps in White usually retail for $1,035.

Rihanna revives 2025's rugby shirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Rihanna carried a ruched black leather clutch bag. A Briony Raymond diamond necklace and a pair of oversize black sunglasses completed the sleek outfit.

Rihanna paired layered jackets with white pointed-toe pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Fans of the multi-hyphenate are sure to want to replicate her recent style, which seeks to resurrect trends from both 2016 and 2025. Basically, Rihanna is making throwback fashion items look brand new again in the best possible way.

