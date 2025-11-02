Hailey Bieber Invokes the '90s in a Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket and Gap Low-Rise Jeans

After elevating her jeans with a vintage Gucci Bamboo bag, Hailey Bieber celebrated Bella Hadid's birthday in a Saint Laurent bomber jacket. The queen of high-low style moments, Bieber's party outfit was also the perfect '90s-infused combination.

In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram by Hadid, the Rhode founder could be seen joining the model for a belated birthday party. For the occasion, Bieber wore a pair of Gap's Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans, which retail for just $89.95. She paired her baggy denim with a simple white T-shirt.

In a second snap of Bieber, the makeup mogul could be seen wearing a Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Bubbled Lambskin, which costs $7,200. When paired with her Gap jeans, Bieber's outfit created the perfect balance between affordable items and loud luxury.

Hadid captioned the post, "I have the best friends ever cutest girls in the world...I love you so so much." In the snaps, the group could be seen painting pumpkins for Halloween, while the model received a ton of adorable birthday gifts.

Bieber's bomber jacket taps into 2025's funnel-neck jacket trend, while '90s-inspired items, such as her Gap jeans, have surged in popularity throughout the year. Luckily, the Rhode owner's on-trend style is easy to recreate as winter approaches.

