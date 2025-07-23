Jennifer Lawrence Backs a Summer Suede Bag With $42 Flip-Flops

Suede bags, the biggest accessory trend of fall 2024, are back for round two earlier than expected. This month, the fuzzy leather finish usually reserved for autumn snuck up on stars like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and most recently, Jennifer Lawrence.

On July 23, the A-lister was photographed on another stroll through New York City with a spacious suede tote dangling from her arm. She'd perused Stockholm-based brand, Liffner, for a roomy everyday bag that would also coordinate with her black flip-flops. Apparently, she landed on the Tall Sprout Tote: the latest addition to a 13-piece collection including hobos, clutches, and bowling bags. According to Liffner's website, the Tall Sprout is "roomy enough to fit a 13" laptop," making it one of the more capacious bags in Lawrence's closet.

On Wednesday morning, Jennifer re-wore her black suede tote from Liffner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Liffner bag is relatively new for Lawrence, but the rest of her street style set felt right up her alley. Always on board for a splash of red, Lawrence paired crimson trousers with an oversize white T-shirt. She layered an elongated tunic underneath her tee, tapping into the en vogue lace-trimmed look.

In true J.Law fashion, she accessorized with a popular cord necklace, in lieu of chainlink charms. Its circular onyx stone stood out against her blank canvas of a T-shirt. Her final accessory was a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap.

At first glance, you may mistake her rubber flip-flops for The Row's $690 pair. Plot twist: They're actually a $42 metallic version from Havaianas.

Has she officially ditched The Row's thongs? (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence initially debuted the Liffner tote quite recently—while out with her husband, Cooke Maroney on July 18. Around her waist, Lawrence channeled Kylie Jenner with the now-famous scarf belt hybrid. Its black trim matched her brand-new bag.

On July 18, the Sprout made its debut alongside a trendy scarf belt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With Lawrence's approval, Liffner could easily become a household name—she's been quietly supporting the brand since March 2025. Earlier this year, she carried the Belted Bucket Bag, a suede chestnut carry-all with a slim silver buckle as its closure.

Lawrence's close friend, Taylor Swift, also owns a Liffner bag. At a Kansas City Chiefs game in Jan. 2024, fashion enthusiasts spotted the $440 Maccheroni Saddle Bag atop her Chiefs gear. It seems we have the Grammy winner to thank for introducing Lawrence to them.

Though Liffner has been around since 2012, they're cruelly underrated. Ahead, join us in shopping some celeb-beloved silhouettes before Lawrence restocks her collection.

