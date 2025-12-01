On January 3, 2024, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned a L.A. Lakers basketball game into their first public date. Nearly two years later on Nov. 30, the Lakers welcomed the newlyweds back to their home turf. Gomez and Blanco made their courtside debut as a married couple—their contrasting date-night outfits front and center.

The Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with an assist from their good luck charms in the front row. Both Gomez and Blanco opted out of gold and purple Lakers gear. Stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez in all-black attire, beginning with a racerback tank. It matched what appeared to be a flowy, high-waisted maxi skirt. Always on board for a structured blazer, the Rare Beauty founder layered an ultra-padded coat loosely over her shoulders. She took it off during the match's more thrilling plays.

Any Gomez outfit—no matter the occasion—feels incomplete without a designer handbag. This game, the Only Murders In the Building actor debuted the newest addition to her ever-expanding collection: Versace's Greca Goddess Mini Bag. She owns belts, earrings, and hosiery from the Greca line, but the Fall 2022 purse is her rarest find. The black shoulder bag—featuring buttery soft patent leather, gold hardware, and a top-flap closure—is only available through second-hand sites. Currently, it's listed on eBay for upwards of $1,000.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco delivered couple goals at the Lakers game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace Greca Goddess Mini Handbag $999.99 at eBay

Gomez's knee-high boots—also in black—were slightly more matte than her Versace bag. They tapped into the fold-over boots trend, which had a moment on Fall 2023 runways. (Remember the Givenchy Shark Lock style? The $2,290 knee-highs started it all.) Since then, every label under the sun has followed suit, ranging from Fendi and Balmain to Staud and Free People. An honorable mention goes to Blanco and his dark gray cowboy boots.

The "Sunset Boulevard" singer's marquise diamond engagement ring was impossible to miss on the sidelines. Its gold, six-figure hardware complemented Gomez's hoop earrings and diamond tennis necklace, also in yellow gold.

The two swapped Lakers gear for enviable street style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez and Blanco have been NBA season ticket holders since Jan. 2024, when they hard-launched their relationship at a Lakers game. Gomez's court-side streak started off strong, with metallic silver boots and a shearling-lined Ronny Kobo coat. Her music producer husband looked surprisingly springy in a pastel puffer jacket and stark white Birkenstocks.

Back in Jan. 2024, Selena and Benny made their courtside debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three months later, the couple jetted to Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers. Gomez stole the show in bold boots and sleek outerwear once again. This time, she chose a burgundy leather trench coat from Ducie and Anine Bing croc-embossed boots. Saint Laurent's Le Anne-Marie kiss-lock clutch peeked out from under her trench's striking lapels.

Benny and Selena are Knicks fans, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Lakers' April 8, 2025 game, Gomez curated her most laidback basketball look yet, starring a suede coat also from London-based label Ducie. (Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber pulled off similar silhouettes last week.) It upped the Western-inspired charm of her suede ankle boots, courtesy of By Far.

She started the suede coat trend early in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Gomez deserves an honorary spot in the WAG hall of fame.