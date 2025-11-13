It's a girls' night out in 2023, and Taylor Swift is styling Prada's knee-high leather boots with a Stella McCartney polo dress. It's a Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in 2024, and Taylor Swift is making her way to the stands in pointy knee-high Versace boots to match her plaid skirt set. New York City date night in 2025 with Travis Kelce? Correct: Taylor Swift's head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit is finished with classic knee-high boots once again.

The minute autumn leaves fall and "All Too Well" streams skyrocket, the Eras Tour star's wardrobe almost exclusively features knee-high boots. Taylor Swift has been loyal to the silhouette for over a decade; changing winter shoe trends simply don't factor into her seasonal wardrobe. As Marie Claire's resident Taylor Swift style expert—covering her outfits for every late-night interview and Life of a Showgirl night out—I know exactly why. And this year, I'm inspired to build out my shoe collection just like hers.

From fall 2023 street style (left) to Chiefs games and New York City dates in 2024 and 2025 (center, right), Taylor Swift is loyal to styling knee-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The range of Taylor Swift's knee-high boots proves they're the most versatile cold-weather styling option out there—regardless of the musical era she's currently inhabiting. Swift has styled her knee-high boots with everything from custom jersey dresses (at a Chiefs game) to Reformation sweater dresses and peacoats (at a girl dinner in the city). She might change out sleek black leather for snakeskin print or chocolate brown suede, but the effect is always the same. Her knee-high boots always complement the shorter hemline of her dress or skirt. Most times, she selects a pair that adds an element of texture or sheen to her overall palette. The singer also opts for lower heel heights and wide toe boxes—the most comfortable shoes to polish up her outfits while walking between hot spots.

These boots aren't noteworthy because they're concealing Easter eggs. (Sorry, Swifties.) Instead, they're easily-replicable styles that don't require a billionaire pop star's budget to enjoy. Inspired by her recent slate of outfits, I did the legwork of finding Taylor Swift-inspired knee-high boots at every price point. After shopping this edit myself, I have to agree with Swift: This is a fall-to-winter shoe that will never go out of style.

Taylor Swift's Knee-High Suede Boots

Taylor Swift styled knee-high suede Manolo Blahnik boots for an October night out. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I wish I'd been walking around downtown Manhattan on October 30, if only to catch Taylor Swift's Hailey Bieber-esque leather jacket in person. She styled the It-girl coat trend of the season with knee-high suede Manolo Blahnik boots. The texture is just as rich as Swift's cuddly Dôen sweater dress—so I'm following her lead with a chocolate-y suede pair of my own. Similarly, I'll style them with a decadently soft sweater dress and an oversize leather coat. Or, I'll swap the mini dress for a midi denim skirt and a J.Crew rollneck sweater.

Taylor Swift's Knee-High Black Boots

Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton knee-high boots for a recent date with Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some knee-high boot styles are so endlessly wearable, you can't help but order them in multiples. Such is the case with Taylor Swift and pointed-toe, black leather boots. Last fall, she trotted out pairs by Versace, Christian Louboutin, and Vivienne Westwood, each with slightly different heel heights and the occasional bit of hardware. Just last week, Swift has pledged allegiance to the vibes of a Louis Vuitton boot with a shiny finish. That exact pair is more of a wish list item for me right now—so I'm shopping similar pointed-toe boots from J.Crew, Margaux, and Madewell. Any of them would easily complement a black mini skirt and lace tights combo like the one Swift wore for a date in early November.

Taylor Swift's Knee-High Snakeskin Boots

Taylor Swift styled snake print Stella McCartney boots for a night out with Gigi Hadid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a top-ten 2025 Taylor Swift styling moment for me, from the oversize peacoat to the pre-layered Balenciaga fall dress. Knee-high boots by Stella McCartney send it into forever mood-board territory. Snakeskin print shoes and a plaid skirt aren't a combination I'd normally try, but Swift makes her printed boots function like a neutral underneath all that navy. I'll keep her pattern-mixing in mind when I'm selecting a midi dress to layer these knee-high snakeskin boots beneath.

Taylor Swift's Knee-High Light Brown Boots

Taylor Swift wore knee-high Jennifer Chamandi boots out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plaid skirts and knee-high leather boots are a Taylor Swift specialty, only outranked by her power bridges and Track 5 lyrics for cultural impact.

Okay, that's a bit of an exaggeration. I can say with authority that Swift's boot styling for a post-Showgirl release dinner demonstrates several easy-to-follow outfit tips. First, there's the juxtaposition between her ultra-mini skirt and her tall boots, which creates an elongating effect. Second, the tone of her boots' leather picks up on a stripe within her plaid skirt—a reminder that even the subtlest detail can tie a cold-weather outfit together. I'm shopping the pairs ahead to mix and match with my own arsenal of winter mini skirts.