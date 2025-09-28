Peak wedding season may be nearing its end, but not before Selena Gomez says "I do" to Benny Blanco. This year's royal wedding fell on September 27, near the happy couple's Montecito home. Soon after Blanco kissed the bride, Gomez's Ralph Lauren wedding dress went viral (just as Marie Claire editors suspected).

With hundreds of step-and-repeats under her belt, I suspect designers were lining up for the chance to design Gomez's wedding looks. Imagine an inbox full of pitches from Jacquemus, Oscar de la Renta, or Louis Vuitton, among others. I simply wouldn't know where to start. For Gomez, however, the choice was clear: a Ralph Lauren halter-neck wedding dress. She shared soft-filtered snaps in an Instagram post with Blanco shortly after tying the knot, with a simple caption: "🤍 9.27.25 🤍."

A first look at Selena Gomez's Ralph Lauren wedding dress. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Snaps of the dress reveal the high-neck collar resembles a stack of ethereal flower petals. A draped bodice flows into a long skirt and train, which Gomez fanned out around her for photos. In the back, the fabric cuts into a low V beneath her shoulder blades.

The singer paired her dress to little more than an Old Hollywood curled bob, diamond drop earrings by Tiffany & Co., and her new wedding ring—culminating in a look that's as timeless as her Ralph Lauren wedding dress must have appeared in the initial sketch. (As stylist Erin Walsh shares more details on the stunning gown, we'll continue to update this post.) New husband Benny Blanco was equally dapper in a custom black tuxedo, also created by Ralph Lauren.

In the ten months since Gomez got engaged—and slid a $225,000 marquise diamond ring on that finger—she's kept her wedding details under lock and key. What do we know? She's very "excited," "lucky," and planning for Martin Short to be the ring bearer. (Hopefully, she wasn't joking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.)

In Allure's cover interview, Gomez teased Pinterest as her makeshift wedding planner before bringing Mindy Weiss on board. (She was the obvious choice, having coordinated Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Hailey Bieber's weddings.) "I have all my folders of inspiration for the wedding, for cooking, for style,” she said.

Rumor has it, Gomez's guests—including her Only Murders In the Building co-stars—arrived at the El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara earlier this week. According to The Sun, Taylor Swift is posted up at a private rental house close by. Unfortunately, that football-playing fiancé of hers was noticeably absent. Travis Kelce and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28. Partying with Gomez and company would've been bold—though worth it—before a game.

Selena Gomez's Ralph Lauren wedding dress featured a flowing train and high-neck collar. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

The actual ceremony was a fortress. Us Weekly revealed even the guests "weren't given the location for the rehearsal or the wedding." Shuttle buses escorted family, friends, and A-listers alike to and from the five-star hotel, which charges upwards of $3,500 a night.

Gomez's pre-wedding festivities, on the other hand, were splashed all over Instagram. In late August, the future Mrs. Levin brought a few close friends to Cabo for her bachelorette party. Her suitcase featured one white dress after another, starting with an ivory Retrofête mini. The $1,498 dress—named the Yaeko—sparkled with pearls from the haltered neck to the thigh-length hem. A "Bride to Be" veil from Lulu's made for an Instagram-worthy prop.

Selena Gomez embraced all the glitz and glamour of being a bride in Cabo. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Gomez's next Cult Gaia maintained the bridal color story. Instead of pearls, the $758 Kaela Knit dress featured 3D embroidered flowers.

Less than a month later, the bride-to-be was spotted in the same off-the-shoulder style, except in bright red. It marked her third crimson moment of the month—her custom Louis Vuitton gown at the 2025 Emmy Awards closed out the trio. This wasn't actually a tease for her wedding dress palette, but it set the rumor mill spinning about her eventual gown.

In hindsight, the most accurate teaser was the custom Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the 2025 Academy Awards. Gomez made the Oscars best-dressed list in an off-the-shoulder gown set with 16,000 crystals. Each one matched the shine of her marquise diamond engagement ring.

In the same IG carousel, Selena styled an under-$1,000 Cult Gaia mini. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez wore custom Ralph Lauren to the 2025 Oscars—subtly teasing her wedding dress designer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you go straight to mourning the end of Gomez's fiancée era, just picture her (presumably) stellar honeymoon outfits. Fingers crossed her suitcase is packed with all-white looks matching her Ralph Lauren wedding dress, prepped for a post-trip Instagram recap.