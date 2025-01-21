Kaia Gerber is bouncing back from her breakup with Austin Butler with record speed. Thankfully, she has a tried-and-true lineup of emotional support accessories to lean on during this difficult time.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the model was caught grabbing matcha lattes for two at Community Goods in Los Angeles. It's unclear for whom she ordered the second drink: herself, a friend, or a mysterious new love interest. But this much I know for certain: Gerber's longterm relationship with her taupe Birkenstock Boston clogs remains stronger than ever. Her love for the unassuming slip-on style runs so deep that she—along with fellow fans Zendaya, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid—personally propelled it to victory as last year's celebrity-favorite ugly shoe. Sometimes she pairs her trusty suede slides with sweaters and sweatpants, but on this particular outing, the 23-year-old styled them with dark-wash blue jeans and a pale gray crewneck sweatshirt.

Kaia Gerber picks up matcha lattes in a great crewneck sweatshirt, straight-leg blue jeans, taupe suede Birkenstocks, a black Paloma Wool tote bag, and black Thistles sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber accessorized the casual look with her beloved Paloma Wool Philana bag, a cracked black leather tote studded with silver grommets. The carryall has been sold-out for months, perhaps in part due to Gerber's very public infatuation with the under-$500 style. Luckily the brand has vowed to restock it sometime this year. Not since Katie Holmes and her fall 2024 hyper-fixation on Bevza's white leather tote bag has a woman been more inseparable from her most cherished purse.

The book club founder also wore her go-to pair of oversize black under-$300 sunglasses from stylist Thistle Brown's namesake line. With a shape that pays homage to the refined stylings of Jackie Onassis in the 1960s and the edgy minimalism embodied by supermodels like Cindy Crawford in the '90s, it's no wonder Gerber finds herself drawn to these It girl-inspired shades. Crawford is her mother, after all.

There is something oddly comforting about knowing our wardrobe essentials will always be there for us, no matter the changes life hurls in our direction. Men come and go, but a great pair of sunglasses can be yours forever. Just ask Kaia Gerber.