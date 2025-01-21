Kaia Gerber Grabs Matcha for Two in Her Post-Breakup Uniform: Birkenstocks, Jeans, and Big Sunglasses
At least she can rely on her favorite accessories for emotional support.
Kaia Gerber is bouncing back from her breakup with Austin Butler with record speed. Thankfully, she has a tried-and-true lineup of emotional support accessories to lean on during this difficult time.
On Monday, Jan. 20, the model was caught grabbing matcha lattes for two at Community Goods in Los Angeles. It's unclear for whom she ordered the second drink: herself, a friend, or a mysterious new love interest. But this much I know for certain: Gerber's longterm relationship with her taupe Birkenstock Boston clogs remains stronger than ever. Her love for the unassuming slip-on style runs so deep that she—along with fellow fans Zendaya, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid—personally propelled it to victory as last year's celebrity-favorite ugly shoe. Sometimes she pairs her trusty suede slides with sweaters and sweatpants, but on this particular outing, the 23-year-old styled them with dark-wash blue jeans and a pale gray crewneck sweatshirt.
Gerber accessorized the casual look with her beloved Paloma Wool Philana bag, a cracked black leather tote studded with silver grommets. The carryall has been sold-out for months, perhaps in part due to Gerber's very public infatuation with the under-$500 style. Luckily the brand has vowed to restock it sometime this year. Not since Katie Holmes and her fall 2024 hyper-fixation on Bevza's white leather tote bag has a woman been more inseparable from her most cherished purse.
The book club founder also wore her go-to pair of oversize black under-$300 sunglasses from stylist Thistle Brown's namesake line. With a shape that pays homage to the refined stylings of Jackie Onassis in the 1960s and the edgy minimalism embodied by supermodels like Cindy Crawford in the '90s, it's no wonder Gerber finds herself drawn to these It girl-inspired shades. Crawford is her mother, after all.
There is something oddly comforting about knowing our wardrobe essentials will always be there for us, no matter the changes life hurls in our direction. Men come and go, but a great pair of sunglasses can be yours forever. Just ask Kaia Gerber.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Aritzia’s New Pre-Spring Collection Makes Me Want to Elevate My Layering Game
These 20 just-dropped pieces are so versatile.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Prince William Just Made an Impromptu Trip to Monaco Without Kate Middleton for an Unexpected Reason
The Prince of Wales jetted off to Monaco after completing a solo engagement in London.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne Had the Wittiest Response to Being Asked How Many Ponies She Owns
She made the hilarious revelation while visiting the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.
By Amy Mackelden Published