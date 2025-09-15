Mere days before the 2025 Emmys, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed (via a viral Instagram post) which celebrities would walk the red carpet come September 14. The camera panned from one reserved seat in the Peacock Theater to another, eventually revealing Selena Gomez.

Until then, I hoped the nominated Only Murders in the Building star would RSVP "yes," though nothing was set in stone. About half-way through the step-and-repeat circuit, The Hollywood Reporter's teaser proved true. Before finding her seat by her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez posed for photographers in head-to-toe designer. Once again, she teamed up with stylist Erin Walsh, the same brain behind her mini press tour last week.

Louis Vuitton custom-made the vibrant red gown just for Gomez, a brand she's been wearing since 2010. It captured her aesthetic to a T, especially the high, scarf-like neckline. In lieu of a necklace, the buttoned wrap cascaded all the way around her neck. This elongated accent acted as a train, while her main column dress stood tall. She opted for minimal jewelry—just stud earrings by Tiffany & Co. and her marquise diamond engagement ring.

Selena Gomez arrived in her favorite color at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But wait, Gomez wasn't alone. Benny Blanco cashed in his plus-one card in an all-black tuxedo. Arm-in-arm with her fiancé, Gomez revealed her sky-high sandals, in a slightly darker shade than her gown. The Louis Vuitton look proves she's clearly in her red era. She's worn four crimson dresses in recent weeks, including a $758 mini from beloved street style label, Cult Gaia. (Perhaps the striking shade is one of her wedding colors.)

The soon-to-be bride and groom looked equally dashing on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she looked every bit a veteran, Gomez has only attended the Emmys three times—twice in 2024. (The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike postponed the annual awards show until the next year, hence the double feature.) First, in Jan. 2024, Walsh sourced a custom Oscar de la Renta gown on Gomez's behalf, made of illusion mesh and ruby fern-looking panels.

450,000 curved sequins sparkled just as much as her Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The pink sapphire atop her archival "Bird on the Rock" necklace was a perfect color match to her gown and bold lip. (It's Rare Beauty's Kind Words Lipstick in "Strong," if you're curious.)

Selena Gomez in custom Oscar de la Renta was practically award-worthy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nine months later, Gomez blessed the Emmys stage with her presence once again. Walsh and Gomez went more classic for her grand return, this time with custom Ralph Lauren. She was the epitome of elegance in a black velvet mermaid gown. In lieu of a necklace, the American label lined her criss-cross neckline with silver gemstones. Tiffany & Co. rings, bracelets, and $53,000 diamond drop earrings complemented her seemingly simple dress.

Skip ahead to Sept. 2024, Selena ended up on my best-dressed list again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she was a fan-favorite Primetime Emmys guest, Gomez was more likely to visit the Creative Arts Emmys. The smaller ceremony honors technical, craft, and guest performances. She first received an invite in 2009, when Wizards of Waverly Place was nominated for Outstanding Children's Program. A taupe strapless dress, rhinestone-embellished along the waist and sweetheart neckline, was the perfect pick for a daytime soirée.

Turns out, it boasted Marchesa tags, one of Taylor Swift's go-to brands back in the day. The New York-based label dressed Swift for the Country Music Awards in 2007 and 2010, plus 2011's Fearless tour.

Taylor Swift would've approved of Selena's '09 dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumor has it, the 2025 Emmys were Gomez's last major event before her wedding to Benny Blanco. TMZ reported she'll say "I do" later this month. Could Louis Vuitton be creating her wedding gown as we speak? I, for one, would love to see its wrap-around neckline in white.