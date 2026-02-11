You didn't need an invitation to Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 fashion show to know the brand is having a moment. "Ralph Lauren" was tagged more than 33,000 times on Instagram and TikTok in December as an aspirational aesthetic, the name now a shorthand for a baby shower theme, a genre of holiday outfits, a coffee shop where the line is reliably around the block; patriotic gear worn by Olympic athletes and suburban parents alike. Then, there's the brand itself and what the internet considers its hero product: a quarter-zip sweater, which catapulted to the top of fashion search engine Lyst's hottest products ranking of Q4 2025, with searches climbing 132 percent over the last three months.

But all those headlines and viral moments leave out the other side of Ralph Lauren, the one that's built around enduring craftsmanship and that defined modern American luxury over nearly six decades. They forget that Ralph Lauren had accumulated 59 years of prestige: designing in modes from boho-Western to Hamptons prep; winning coveted industry awards; becoming the first American designer to open a dedicated storefront in Europe (in London, in the 1980s). The brand has dressed Oscar winners (Gwyneth Paltrow) and beloved characters (Diane Keaton as the titular Annie Hall). As Oprah Winfrey noted in a 2007 CFDA Awards speech preceding the brand's American Fashion Legend Award: "Ralph is as much an ambassador for American values as anyone appointed by the White House." Just last November, the brand took home another Womenswear Designer of the Year trophy from the same institution.

Monday's Fall 2026 fashion show, held before a grand marble staircase in Manhattan's Jack Shaiman Gallery, had this version of Ralph Lauren—the discerning, insider version—at the fore. There was still plenty of covetable knitwear across the 59 looks, but not the type with a neatly-stitched polo player logo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attended by Anne Hathaway, Lili Reinhart, and Lana del Rey, the show opened with Gigi Hadid dressed in a knit corset layered over a thin tank top and coordinating knit skirt, a chain-link belt strung across her hips. It ended with Hadid taking another lap around the runway in a caramel velvet gown, with flutter sleeves crafted from crystals. In between, looks incorporating more than fifty custom materials, according to show notes, followed an avant-equestrian beat.

In the first act, familiar tweed blazers and oversized turtlenecks found new life over plissé metallic skirts or silky floral jacquard pants. Riding boots trotted back into the spotlight in a mid-thigh silhouette, with heavy-metal buckles matching the belted mini dresses just above them. The fabrics and textures someone might imagine as quintessential Ralph Lauren—like denim or cable knits—were nowhere to be found.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the show notes, the overall vibe was summed up as "chic pragmatism." Indeed, the floor-length scarves secured asymmetrically across models' collarbones with an oversize jewel-toned brooch or the velvet loafers hand-embroidered with sequins struck editors bundled in parkas and balaclavas as an upscale alternative to the winter accessorizing necessary for making it through fashion week.

While slouchy double-breasted suits and a selection of slim-fitting velvet dresses likely landed on celebrity stylists' wish lists, this wasn't a runway for tracking down a new It item. The Ralph Lauren woman, show notes argued, "honors heritage while embracing reinvention." In other words: If she's wearing the quarter-zip, she's finding a way to dial it up with the scarf-tied bags or splashes of leopard print on display here.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't a version of Ralph Lauren you can imitate at home with just tartan peel-and-stick wallpaper and a cream cable-knit sweater. It's more refined, and speaks to a business with a global scale rivaling labels in the LVMH or Kering luxury stables. (According to its latest earnings report, it's also generating the financial results to compete with the European power players.)

Despite all the glamour, the underlying thesis of Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 isn't that far off from the function of its Internet-beloved knitwear, it turns out. "Her clothes must work but also excite," show notes read. The rush from securing a sought-after sweater or unboxing a limited-edition velvet dress isn't that different from item to item. The important part is remembering Mr. Lauren and his team have the range to do it all—and they've been doing it for decades.

Ralph Lauren Fall 2026