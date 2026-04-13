Jennifer Lawrence Presents Vintage Cargo Pants as a Cool-Girl Alternative to White Jeans
On those days when denim isn't the vibe, I'll follow her lead.
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I spent the weekend stocking my denim drawer with white jeans for spring, à la Bella Hadid and Sarah Pidgeon. Just as I wiped my hands of the seasonal wardrobe project, Jennifer Lawrence made the case for a different stark-white sub-genre of bottoms: cargo pants.
Lawrence was spotted on a ramen date with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on April 11. She probably didn't intend to, but she turned the outing into a masterclass in pulling off white pants (one I certainly needed after this weekend). In her case, it was a cargo pair from Balenciaga circa-Spring 2002 featuring oversize pockets, tapered legs, and an extra-long belt. Her first styling lesson? Make sure they're as baggy as whatever's on top. (J.Law taught me this months ago when she said,"big goes with big" on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang.) This time, she chose a navy blue crewneck sweater. She finished her outfit off with the slipper trend in the form of The Row's butter yellow Vincit Suede Loafers, on sale for $660 right now.
Lawrence has been pro-white pants— trousers, drawstring joggers, jeans—for years (She tested similar styles in 2023, 2024, and 2025.) We first saw her wearing the Balenciaga bottoms last August, when she wore them out with a matching tank top, Manolo Blahnik toe-ring sandals, a vintage ruby-red Fendi Baguette bag, and a turquoise pendant necklace.Article continues below
It hasn't been warm enough for Lawrence to pull the cargo pants out of of her closet for spring and summer, swapping out the light-wash jeans, khaki trousers, and fleece-lined sweatpants she's favored in the last few months. Follow her lead (I certainly plan to) with the edit below.
Shop White Cargo Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.