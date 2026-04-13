I spent the weekend stocking my denim drawer with white jeans for spring, à la Bella Hadid and Sarah Pidgeon. Just as I wiped my hands of the seasonal wardrobe project, Jennifer Lawrence made the case for a different stark-white sub-genre of bottoms: cargo pants.

Lawrence was spotted on a ramen date with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on April 11. She probably didn't intend to, but she turned the outing into a masterclass in pulling off white pants (one I certainly needed after this weekend). In her case, it was a cargo pair from Balenciaga circa-Spring 2002 featuring oversize pockets, tapered legs, and an extra-long belt. Her first styling lesson? Make sure they're as baggy as whatever's on top. (J.Law taught me this months ago when she said,"big goes with big" on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang.) This time, she chose a navy blue crewneck sweater. She finished her outfit off with the slipper trend in the form of The Row's butter yellow Vincit Suede Loafers, on sale for $660 right now.

Jennifer Lawrence traded white jeans for cargo pants in NYC this weekend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lawrence has been pro-white pants— trousers, drawstring joggers, jeans—for years (She tested similar styles in 2023, 2024, and 2025.) We first saw her wearing the Balenciaga bottoms last August, when she wore them out with a matching tank top, Manolo Blahnik toe-ring sandals, a vintage ruby-red Fendi Baguette bag, and a turquoise pendant necklace.

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Last August, J.Law first wore the white cargo pants with a matching tank. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It hasn't been warm enough for Lawrence to pull the cargo pants out of of her closet for spring and summer, swapping out the light-wash jeans, khaki trousers, and fleece-lined sweatpants she's favored in the last few months. Follow her lead (I certainly plan to) with the edit below.

Shop White Cargo Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

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