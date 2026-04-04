Kaia Gerber regularly incorporates classic items into her outfits, such as her iconic Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag and her beloved ballet flats. For her most recent appearance, the Palm Royale star elevated her smart outfit with Spring 2026's Garden Tomato color trend.

On April 3, the model and actress arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles wearing her namesake Kaia Ballet Flats from Repetto in a Flame Red shade, which retail for $440.

Marie Claire's contributing editor Larissa Mills recently said of the burgeoning color-pop trend, "When the foundation of your wardrobe is built on classic tones, any color works. Truly. Every glorious shade of the season, from Spring 2026's color trends like citrusy chartreuse to electric blue and tomato red, is all fair game."

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Basically, Spring 2026 is all about maximalism when it comes to color, but it doesn't have to overwhelm an outfit. Case in point: Gerber's bright red ballet flats accentuating her navy linen pants, white T-shirt, and black leather bag.

Kaia Gerber wears her namesake ballet flats from Repetto. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As well as carrying her $3,450 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag, Gerber also put on a trench coat, referencing another of Spring 2026's It-girl trends.

Kaia Gerber pairs flame red ballet flats with a classic trench coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag $3,450 at Gucci

Contributing editor Mills also advised, "So, whichever way you decide to add a pop of color, the key is to remember it doesn't have to dominate your outfit in order to be effective. In fact, when used sparingly, I think, it often feels more sophisticated. It's a wink, not a shout. And now you're speaking the language of color!"

As usual, Gerber has provided the world with a perfect example of how to wear some of the most popular It-girl trends this season.

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