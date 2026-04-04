Kaia Gerber Injects Her Classic Gucci Bag and Linen Pants With a Major Spring 2026 Color Trend
This season's color-pop trend is all about maximalism.
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Kaia Gerber regularly incorporates classic items into her outfits, such as her iconic Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag and her beloved ballet flats. For her most recent appearance, the Palm Royale star elevated her smart outfit with Spring 2026's Garden Tomato color trend.
On April 3, the model and actress arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles wearing her namesake Kaia Ballet Flats from Repetto in a Flame Red shade, which retail for $440.
Marie Claire's contributing editor Larissa Mills recently said of the burgeoning color-pop trend, "When the foundation of your wardrobe is built on classic tones, any color works. Truly. Every glorious shade of the season, from Spring 2026's color trends like citrusy chartreuse to electric blue and tomato red, is all fair game."Article continues below
Basically, Spring 2026 is all about maximalism when it comes to color, but it doesn't have to overwhelm an outfit. Case in point: Gerber's bright red ballet flats accentuating her navy linen pants, white T-shirt, and black leather bag.
As well as carrying her $3,450 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag, Gerber also put on a trench coat, referencing another of Spring 2026's It-girl trends.
Contributing editor Mills also advised, "So, whichever way you decide to add a pop of color, the key is to remember it doesn't have to dominate your outfit in order to be effective. In fact, when used sparingly, I think, it often feels more sophisticated. It's a wink, not a shout. And now you're speaking the language of color!"
As usual, Gerber has provided the world with a perfect example of how to wear some of the most popular It-girl trends this season.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.