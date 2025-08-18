Bella Hadid Challenges Hailey Bieber's Anti-Butter Yellow Stance in an Under-$250 Dress

While Hailey Bieber said butter yellow is "played out," other It girls are holding down the fort. Since the supermodel endorsed lemon's takeover in early July, everyone from Zendaya and Olivia Dean to Serena Williams and now, Bella Hadid, has stood by its buttery counterpart.

Most recently, on August 17, Hadid delivered an unofficial step-and-repeat outside her West Hollywood hotel. She curated her anti-fall color trends outfit around a strapless mini dress from With Jéan, a celebrity-beloved brand.

The Australian label advertises Hadid's mini as a "halter-neck dress with a self-tie strap," but the model styled her butter yellow pick strapless. Its drop-waist bodice draped loosely atop two eyelet-embellished belts around her waist. A touch of the bubble-hem trend gave her thigh-length skirt a similar billowy bottom. Shockingly, the halter-turned-strapless style is still available for $239.

Bella Hadid challenged Hailey Bieber's claim that butter yellow is "played out." (Image credit: Backgrid)

Always on board for a pointy pump, Hadid paired her LBD (little butter dress) with Roger Vivier margarine-ish yellow. slingback heels. The patent pair didn't tower over the sidewalk quite like the sky-high Le Sillas she wore to an Ôrebella launch party on August 13. Still, with white-and-yellow uppers, stiletto heels, and gold hardware, the "Vivs" were a perfect pick for daytime.

Hadid has access to any atelier on the market, so she rarely wears one outfit twice. The Ôrebella founder makes an exception for With Jéan, however. This week alone, she's sourced them on four separate occasions—most notably, while promoting her new perfume, Eternal Roots. On August 14, she filmed a TikTok in the same butter yellow mini. She even styled the Magnol Dress similarly with minimal, gold jewelry.

You may not know it, but you've seen Hadid in two additional With Jéan looks this week. She also posed in the Poppy short set, featuring a white Henley top and micro-mini bottoms, on August 14. A few hours later, she changed into the Sharni Top, also in ivory. In her closet, white is a shade that's just like butter yellow: It's so versatile, it never expires.

