Under-$250 Sézane Derby Shoes Had a Supporting Role in Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Writing Process
She's been a fan of the French girl-favorite brand for years.
If you're finally boarding Sézane's bandwagon after its New Balance collaboration, Taylor Swift welcomes you to the club. She's been a fan of the French label since 2023, around the same time Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle started stocking up.
The Grammy winner is especially fond of its shoes, whether she's shopping for chunky heels or Mary Janes. On October 6, Swift revealed the latest addition to her Sézane-filled shelves in an Instagram devoted to her The Life of a Showgirl writing process: Sézane's lace-up Markus Loafers. Look south of Max Martin's hands on the piano keys in her behind-the-scenes snaps, and you'll see the Glossy Chocolate colorway on her feet. Her classic derbies evoked the nostalgia of a 1920s showgirl, except with two-centimeter platforms.
They also bared a shocking resemblance to her Malone Souliers seen in The Life of a Showgirl: Release Party. However, those lace-ups are significantly more expensive (and tricky to track down). Her Sézanes, on the other hand, are ripe for the taking.
Swift shared some of her Showgirl production style in the same Instagram post, starting with a sweater by The Row. The "Fate of Ophelia" singer styled the taupe knit with olive green pants. When it's in stock, the Fiji sweater rings up for $1,750.
Contrary to the Sézane shoes, her four-figure sweater sold out months ago. It's relatively rare among other A-list fans of the brand: Jennifer Lawrence prefers the navy Kisaora; Margot Robbie re-wears the ivory Ophelia; and Zendaya loves the salmon pink Druna.
It's been a minute since Swift has taken Sézane shoes for a spin—over a year, to be exact. Last August, she paired a plaid Vivienne Westwood skirt set with the Georgia High Mary Janes. Her platform pumps were sage green, a rare colorway that has since sold out.
Back in 2023, she wore Sézane's Jessie Loafers on repeat, including on a night out with Gracie Abrams. Her python, platform pumps sold out overnight. But, the $250 two-tone version is on sale for $155.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Who knew Sézane—a Parisian brand made for French girls real and in-training—would play such a big part in Swift's Showgirl era?
Shop Derby Shoes Inspired by Taylor Swift
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.