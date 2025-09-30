There's no talking sweaters without talking about Sézane. The French brand has become a staple in the knitwear collections of chic women everywhere—including fictional ones. (Belly owns a few in The Summer I Turned Pretty.) The brand is back with a new range of snuggly sweaters for fall, and it's a drop worth shopping if you, too, love to look chic and stay warm.

The latest collection builds on the brand's best-selling first fall drop with pieces perfect for creating the ultimate autumnal capsule wardrobe. Lucious cream-colored cable knits look cozy enough to wear on the weekends, yet polished enough to throw on with dark-wash jeans into the office. There are sweaters in colors like taupe, olive green, and navy blue, alongside brighter pops of cherry red and violet. Think of the assortment as the easiest way to hack into French girl fall style without having to book an expensive plane ticket to Paris.

Ahead, I found the best options you can shop now for less than $250.