Sézane joining forces with New Balance for a sneaker collaboration might surprise shoppers who know the French label for its stable of button-up cardigans and double-buckled Mary Janes. But within the halls of Sézane's Paris office, teaming up seemed almost inevitable.

"On any given day, you’ll find a handful of New Balance sneakers walking through our Paris headquarters—each worn in a way that reflects the individuality of the person wearing them," Morgane Sézalory, Sézane founder and creative director, tells Marie Claire. "Some embrace the casual ease, pairing them with denim from head to toe. Others elevate them with a tailored trouser and blazer."

The Sézane x New Balance sneaker mixes denim and suede into the signature 471 silhouette. (Image credit: Sézane)

Both brands have already embarked on their fair share of collabs in the past. Sézane has linked up with Farm Rio and Sea New York; New Balance has tricked out sneakers with Miu Miu, Aime Leon Doré, and a lot more. Still, both brands found room to dream up something new—and authentically Parisian—in the form of a standalone, $150 sneaker.

The Sézane x New Balance model updates the 471 sneaker with a mix of trendy fall suede and the signature "N" logo remixed in denim. The color combination, Sézalory says, is "timeless yet distinctly Parisian."

"We wanted the sneaker to blend seamlessly into a wardrobe of everyday essentials, with thoughtful accents—like the subtle play of color at the heel and the natural cream laces that make it feel considered," she explains. "Just as with our clothing, it’s about creating something that feels both effortless and enduring."

The sneakers arrive at Sézane's online store first on October 5, followed by New Balance on October 16. (Image credit: Sézane)

Forget pre-conceived notions about what makes a "French girl" shoe. Comfortable footbeds and contrasting laces count just as much as a bow-tied ballet flat. "Sneakers embody so much of what Parisian style is about: versatility, comfort, and ease—never at the expense of style," Sézalory adds. "At Sézane, we design every piece to take you wherever life leads, and sneakers felt like a natural extension of that philosophy."

Her words came to life when Marie Claire editors got ahold of the Sézane x New Balance sneakers ahead of their on-sale shopping date (October 5). The team wore them from the office to walks around their neighborhood: sometimes with jeans and a T-shirt, other times with a printed dress and a Sézane Clyde Trench. Our verdict? This is the sort of collaboration that's headed for the streets of Paris—and every major style capital.

Editors Review the Sézane x New Balance Sneakers

Lauren Tappan, Marie Claire fashion editor, styling the new Sézane x New Balance sneakers at home. (Image credit: Lauren Tappan)

"I’ve been dying to get my hands on a pair of suede sneakers for fall, and I think I just found my match. These warm-toned shoes have a versatile color palette—a perfect blend of mocha mousse, navy blue, and cream—which makes them easy to style. I decided to team them with a laid-back barn jacket and wide-leg jeans, but I could also see myself wearing them with a suit set. The best part of all, though? They’re designed with a cushioned footbed and a soft upper for ultimate comfort. I wore them around my apartment for a few hours, and I didn’t even have to break them in. So, yes, I’ll be styling these trendy sneakers all fall long—and for many seasons to come." —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor

Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire commerce editor, styles the Sézane x New Balance sneakers for work. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

“These shoes really grew on me. We’ve been talking about brown sneakers a lot in this office, but I hadn’t tried a pair out on my own—until now. I loved how they played off the rest of the pieces in my very-neutral collection. The light brown paired perfectly with my black knits (black-and-brown is one of my favorite color combinations) and the navy pop was so preppy and fun.” —Julia Marzovilla, commerce editor

Halie LeSavage styles her Sézane x New Balance sneakers with a mixed-print Rixo dress. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

“I never questioned whether I could wear these New Balance sneakers with my favorite Sézane sweaters and jeans. The touches of suede and denim immediately struck me as dressier than even my usual ballet sneakers, meaning I could swap them in place of loafers and socks. For me, the real experiment was whether these could translate to less obvious pairings (like, say, with the Rixo dress I'm wearing here). My final verdict? Sézane x New Balance passes the versatility test and earns a permanent spot in my shoe rack.” —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor