The Best 2025 MTV VMAs After-Party Fashion Spotlights One Lingerie-Inspired Look After Another

For me, the 2025 MTV VMAs ended once Ariana Grande accepted the final Moon Person trophy. I needed my beauty sleep: Sabrina Carpenter's Bob Mackie after-party look required my attention this morning. For celebrity guests, on the other hand, the night was still young.

The VIP section inside New York's UBS Arena went from star-studded to vacant in mere minutes. Cars waited outside the Long Island venue to usher Carpenter, Ice Spice, Tate McRae, and more to various after-parties. The evening's hottest ticket was undeniably Carpenter's Studio54-themed bash. The "Espresso" singer's risqué aesthetic incited stars to style lingerie-as-outerwear, starting with Ice Spice.

The "Deli" rapper was photographed outside the Crane Club in Chelsea, wearing the bloomer trend and a coordinating corset. McRae arrived shortly after Ice Spice in her own Carpenter-coded underwear. She layered a halter-neck two-piece underneath a mesh bodysuit. It was entirely sheer, except for hot pants and a criss-cross wrap.

In true award season fashion, Carpenter's event wasn't the only after-hours affair in the city. Ahead, Marie Claire rolled out the red carpet for the best lingerie-inspired after-party looks following the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter arrives at her MTV VMAs after-party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sabrina Carpenter's Studio54-ready dress deserved its own 400-word thesis, but I'll applaud it here, too. The hostest-with-the-mostest got her hands on an almost 50-year-old Bob Mackie bodysuit, fringed with grosgrain ribbons and mirrored discs.

Cher debuted the halter-neck design during a 1975 The Cher Show episode, alongside Tina Turner, no less. Both icons sang "Shame Shame Shame" in halter-neck bodysuits, which shimmered just as much as any disco ball.

Cardi B

Cardi B modeled Raising Cane's chicken in semi-sheer hosiery. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "I Like It" rapper was noticeably absent from the ceremony's red carpet. Turns out, she saved her underwear-as-outerwear for the after-hours scene. Stylist Kollin Carter dressed Cardi B in a leopard-print long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. Its hip-high slit revealed her saucy stockings, which stopped just above each knee.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice switched her Ralph Lauren denim for lavender lingerie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ice Spice was in a corset-y mood this MTV VMAs. For the Sabrina54 soirée, she ditched her vintage Ralph Lauren set for another two-piece, this time in lavender. (You can thank her new stylist, Timothy Luke Garcia, for both throwback numbers.) Her strapless top had all the makings of a classic bustier, plus an outstretched neckline. A thin, monochromatic belt cinched her waist.

To finish, ruched bloomer shorts peeked out from underneath the corset. It embodied the pajama side of lingerie dressing.

Tate McRae

The 22-year-old looked every bit a Victoria's Secret model in semi-sheer styles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might've expected McRae to head straight home after her choreographed performance of "Sports Car." Instead, she hit up Carpenter's party in a sheer turtleneck and matching tights. A criss-cross wrap top and hot pants acted as her only opaque pieces.

Olandria Carthen

The fan-favorite islander surprised Love Island viewers at a VMAs after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Love Island USA Season 7 star proved she's one to watch on the fashion front, too. Before a Chez Margaux get-together in the Meatpacking district, photographers captured Olandria Carthen's black lingerie dress in all its rhinestone-embellished glory.

It was partially transparent to match her over-the-knee stockings, also in black. Once again, she worked with styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman—the same team behind her Cheney Chan red carpet gown.

Rosalía

Rosalía modernized Sabrina's '70s-era dress code. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Cardi B, Rosalía joined the VMAs festivities once the ceremony ended. She met up with Ice Spice and McRae at Sabrina54 in stark white lingerie, which peeked through her chainmail long-sleeve mini.