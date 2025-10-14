There’s a good manicure, and then there are Tyla’s Chanel-inspired nails. On October 14, the singer’s manicurist, Coca Michelle, posted a story of the pop star, who was raving about how much she loved her nails. Tyla, who appeared to have just finished a music video shoot, showed off a mesmerizing eye look while talking about her French manicure design. Her glam featured a chartreuse green eyeliner and gold shimmer on her lids, surrounded by a gorgeous set of lashes. The video also offered fans a peek at her blunt bob haircut, one of the many styles the singer has tried. That said, the Chanel nails were definitely the highlight of the look, so let’s get into the intricate nail art that the duo created.

Tyla’s nails were first cut and filed into a medium-length square shape, likely with extensions. She then chose a black French tip design on all but her ring finger, which was decorated with a crystal CC charm where the two letters overlapped. This is the signature motif for Chanel, a brand that the singer has been a fan of for a long time. The rest of her nails featured a crown design, with gold charms placed along the French tip smile lines.

Tyla showing off her Chanel-inspired manicure on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@ cocamichelle

Tyla's nails were filed into a square shape, which is a ‘90s trend that has made a serious comeback in recent months. The style feels both trendy and timeless, making it perfect to add a touch of edge to any look. The combination of the nail shape and additional Chanel designs makes it seem like the singer managed to fit three manicures into one, creating the ultimate maximalist manicure for those who love a little bling. If you want to recreate the high-fashion look, keep reading for the products you’ll need to achieve a similar style.

