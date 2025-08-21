Serena Williams's Take on Fall 2025's Wide-Leg Trouser Trend Belongs in the US Open Stands
She served a look ten miles West of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Since the 2025 US Open began four days ago, I've turned off my TV every night sounding like Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl Season 6: "Where is Serena?" But I'm talking about Serena Williams, not Van der Woodsen.
On August 21, the tennis legend finally popped up in New York City, though she wasn't at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Williams was photographed outside The Today Show in Rockefeller Center, just ten miles west of the tournament. Her tennis-core outfit would've looked seamless in the stands, especially the wide-leg trousers trend. She styled high-rise pinstripe pants complete with a cinched waistline and billowy hems. The fall bottoms matched her sweater tank, also in light gray. Silver pointy pumps doubled-down on Dakota Johnson's recent claim that spring 2023's metallic streak is back.
From there, Williams ended her groutfit with an embroidered navy baseball cap from Ro, an online program offering GLP-1 prescriptions. Turns out, she was also there to talk about her weight-loss journey, plus, a new podcast with her sister, Venus Williams—not just the US Open.
Once inside NBC Studios, stylist Kesha McLeod dressed Williams in another monochrome look, this time from LaQuan Smith. She swapped her pinstripe pants for lace trousers, alongside a brown tank top. The matching button-down tapped into another up-and-coming autumn texture: suede.
After a quick commercial break, Williams returned for a second interview all about tennis. Instead of channeling the sport's aesthetic, she switched into a snakeskin L'Agence skirt set. The two-piece was a perfect pick for fall: Snakeskin is currently having a moment among celebrities. So far, the trend has slithered into the closets of Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Rihanna, and now, Williams.
Would I have loved to see Williams at a match today? Of course—that's where she belongs. But spotting her on The Today Show was a win in my book. Plus, now I know she's in NYC, so she'll likely hit the stands in her best US Open outfit sometime soon.
