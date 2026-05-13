No one knows exactly what Taylor Swift will wear down the aisle or when she'll host her bachelorette party. If the singer's little white dress for her second New York City night out this week is a hint, her pre-wedding outfits are as likely to start spring bridal trends as her look for the official event.

For a May 12 dinner at Via Carota, Taylor Swift followed the previous evening's bejeweled Valentino dress with a stark white mini from Retrofête. It had all the makings of a late-spring bachelorette party dress: long-sleeves and a mock-neck for the transitional weather, plus a flirty pleated skirt for dancing at a dive bar on the east side. Brides-to-be only needed minutes after Swift's dress appeared online to update their own bachelorette packing lists in response. At press time, it had already sold out at Revolve.

Taylor Swift stopped by Via Carota on May 12 in a little white dress every spring bride will want. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift last tapped Retrofête for a rainbow, long-sleeve jumpsuit to appear during the 2019 NFL Draft. Seven years and a Kansas City Chiefs fiancé later, she styled her second pull from the partywear label with an array of her longtime favorite designers (and her custom Artifex Fine diamond engagement ring). Dior provided the black leather bucket bag hanging from her shoulder; Gucci supplied a pair of pointed-toe slingback heels. For a dainty finishing touch, she pulled her ponytail back with a long black ribbon tied in a bow.

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Swift accessorized her LWD with stark black accessories, including a Dior bucket bag and dainty hair ribbon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with her favorite luxury labels tagging along for the night, there was no pulling focus from Swift's little white dress. Swift has spent the months since her engagement alternating between sequins and corsetry referencing her Life of a Showgirl album, and neutrals-only outfits without obvious Easter eggs baked in. On her early May trip to London, Swift changed from a moody floral Zimmermann dress to a lace-lined Fleur du Mal skirt and Staud top. Both those looks lined up with the understated Kallmeyer skirt and The Row tank she styled for a New York Times sit-down interview airing right before her trip—plus a CBK-inspired slip she wore out to dinner shortly ahead of that.

Fans are already noticing the color palette shift and suggesting it's a hint at another musical project. (Those elusive Reputation re-records, maybe?) If there's one thing Taylor Swift does well, it's teasing a new chapter with a series of color-coordinated looks that match the eventual album art. But another major release is far from guaranteed: She's got a wedding to plan, after all.

For now, the styling takeaway is black-and-white: While we may never see Taylor Swift's official bachelorette party looks, this was an LWD worthy of her bridal era.

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