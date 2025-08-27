When I dream of Zoë Kravitz's closet (which is quite often), little black dresses, menswear suits, and Saint Laurent handbags flood my mind. Plot twist: Her collection isn't all '90s-inspired minimalism. On August 26, a Barbie pink mini dress joined the mix, custom-made by New York City designer Daniella Kallmeyer.

For a little over three years, it's been my job to ID Kravitz's latest outfits. Not once have I seen her in a color this vibrant. (The closest she's gotten to Margot Robbie-ish pink is a pale lavender gown at the 2024 Gotham Awards.) Her Caught Stealing press tour is proving more and more impossible to predict.

After the comedy's New York City premiere, Kravitz was photographed outside her Bowery Hotel. Stylist Danielle Goldberg swapped her custom Saint Laurent skirt set—black, of course—for a sleeveless micro-mini dress in Kallmeyer's '90s Pink colorway.

Zoë Kravitz was impossible to miss outside her NYC hotel. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The thigh-length number was modeled after Kallmeyer's Eloise Mini Dress in Liquid Twill. It featured the same curved scoop neckline and thick tank-ish straps as the original $645 design. Extra points for its subtle sheen, which tapped into the end-of-summer silk trend. Online, however, Kravitz's Eloise is only available in black and ivory.

Similar to her first look—a custom recreation of a Saint Laurent Spring 1996 creation—Kravitz's after-party 'fit was noticeably jewelry-free. Usually, she frosts herself in six-figures worth of Jessica McCormack jewels. This time, opted out of a necklace and earrings—only wearing a button-back 6.27-carat ring. Its price tag is unknown. (I'd have to call the New York office for that information.) Based on smaller sizes though, it exceeds the $100,000 range.

To finish, Kravitz popped on metallic silver mules, which mirrored the same peep-toe shape of her now-signature Manolo Blahniks. I wouldn't be surprised if the label reimagined the Jada heels just for her.

Manolo Blahnik Pirua Ruched Metallic Mule Sandals $875 at Bergdorf Goodman

Kravitz has steered clear of Barbie-ish shades for years. Most recently, in April 2019, she was spotted in the most vibrant of rain coats from Balenciaga. She was impossible to miss in the neon outerwear, but underneath she went with Kravitz classics: a gray The Row turtleneck, a black leather blazer, and Gucci loafers.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in spring 2019, Zoë pulled off hot pink raingear. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The year prior, Kravitz made waves at the Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald premiere wearing a strikingly similar pink. This time, she chose a bedazzled strapless gown by Armani Privé Fall 2018 Couture. To complement its fuchsia exterior, Kravitz chose emerald Lorraine Schwartz earrings opposite it on the color wheel.

At the 2018 Fantastic Beasts premiere, the actor got her hands on fucshia Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps I have Goldberg to thank for re-awakening Kravitz's maximalist side. Caught Stealing doesn't hit theaters for another 24 hours, so if I'm lucky, maybe she'll give another statement color ago. My bet's on The Life of a Showgirl orange.

Shop Styles Inspired by Zoë Kravitz