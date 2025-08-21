Six months ago, the only silk bottoms in my closet belonged to matching pajama sets. Now, name any silky trend, and I've got it: shorts, skirts, trousers, and even scarf-belts. It's all because of Zoë Kravitz. In March, her lace-trimmed midi proved just how effortlessly refined the fabric reads. On August 21, Kravitz modeled another silk-clad look for me to channel, this time featuring an ankle-length maxi skirt.

Kravitz's Caught Stealing press tour is only days old, and already it's dominating the style scene. Less than 12 hours after her final London outing, she popped up again on a red carpet in Paris. Her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, dressed Kravitz in seemingly opposite styles, starting with a low-waisted silk skirt. At first glance, a pronounced pleat down the center suggested she was wearing pants. Turns out, it's a double-lined maxi in a fit-and-flare silhouette.

An oversize button-down would've been the skirt's obvious partner. However, Kravitz leaned into the film's '90s aesthetic via a ribbed tank top. It had all the makings of an A-lister's off-duty basic, including a U-shaped neckline, a cropped hem, and a semi-sheer finish. No, she didn't wear a bra underneath. (She rarely does.)

Zoë Kravitz posed in Paris wearing the silk skirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If two's a trend, three sightings make Kravitz's Manolo Blahnik Jada Mules her signature press tour shoe. The peek-a-boo toe boxes, a fall shoe that destined to take over, looked so chic underneath her other early-autumn staple. Ringing in at $865, she'll get her money's worth this week alone.

Without the red carpet, Kravitz would've coordinated her Manolos to a black handbag, perhaps her new favorite Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag. Instead of a purse, she accessorized with Jessica McCormack jewels, the same London-based designer behind Zendaya's five-carat engagement ring.

You may recognize Kravtiz's three-carat diamond hoop earrings, specifically the brand-signature blackened settings, from her London premiere look. The same earrings with 0.90-carat stones retail for $30,750, suggesting Kravitz's three-carat option could exceed the six-figure mark.

Jessica McCormack 0.90ct Diamond & Blackened Gold Gypset Hoop Earrings $30,750 at us.jessicamccormack.com

As of pub time, I couldn't ID Kravitz's silk skirt—though, my money's on Saint Laurent. Luckily for me, the market is flooded with similar styles. So, catch me in her exact duo on Friday—minus the McCormack sparklers, unfortunately.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Silk Styles Inspired by Zoë Kravitz