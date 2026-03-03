Every Fashion Month, you won't find Zoë Kravitz zooming from one runway show to another. Rather, she waits until an invite from Saint Laurent inevitably appears in her mailbox. Then and only then, will Kravitz grace a Paris Fashion Week front row. On March 3, Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 show called Kravitz out of hiding once again. But this wasn't her average trip to the front row: While the show is familiar, the look she chose couldn't be more different from her signatures.

Kravitz returned to Paris for her first fashion show since Sept. 2025, when Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello saved her a spot on his Spring 2026 guest list. This time around, she swapped out her favorite lacy slip dresses for modest, chocolate brown selects.

Zoë Kravitz arrives at Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz tucked a brown turtleneck into oversize pleated trousers, of which Saint Laurent's catalog offers no shortage. (This pair seemed to be a few shades darker than her long-sleeve.) A matching leather belt cinched the pants above her waist—an unusual move for the noted low-rise-everything devotee.

Even Kravitz's accessories got the chocolate memo, including what appeared to be glossy brown Oxfords. (Before now, sky-high sandals were her front-row footwear of choice.) Next, Kravitz traded a classically structured Saint Laurent coat for a fur stole draped delicately atop her forearm. That way, if Kravitz felt a chill, she could simply stack it on top of her turtleneck like an off-the-shoulder shawl.

No Kravitz look is complete without diamonds in some shape or form. This time around, button-back drop earrings resembling a pull from her favorite jeweler, Jessica McCormack, lit up Kravitz's front profile.

Appreciate her matching accessories, in all their chocolate brown glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Batman actor hasn't worn pants to a Saint Laurent fashion show since the Fall 2020 season. Back then, a jeans-clad Kravitz found her spot in the front row, right alongside dad Lenny Kravitz.

The Kravitz's watched the Saint Laurent Fall 2020 show—Zoë in jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward a few years, and itty-bitty mini dresses have become her Saint Laurent signature. Extra points if they're risqué in any way. It all started at the Fall 2023 show, when she stacked a thigh-grazing LBD on top of opaque black tights. Six months later, a polka-dot tulle mini made the Spring 2024 cut. The Spring 2025 show came with her her nakedest LBD yet, crafted entirely from sheer lace. By Fall 2025, Kravitz freed the nip in a lace-trimmed, silky slip.

A few years later, she returned to the front row in a micro-mini LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring 2024 show hosted Kravitz in a polka-dot mini. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One year later, Kravitz returned in a little black naked dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz attended the Fall 2025 show in a barely-there slip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Paris Fashion Week is anything like Kravitz's last visit, it'll start and end with Saint Laurent. So appreciate her front row looks past and present while you can. You won't get one from her until at least June, when Vaccarello presents his Spring 2027 menswear show.