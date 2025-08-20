Much to Hailey Bieber's dismay, the flip-flop trend's expiration date is fast approaching. For East Coast-based stars, kitten heel thongs will no longer be in season come October. So which fall shoe trend will be their successor? On August 20, Zoë Kravitz endorsed a worthy replacement: peep-toe shoes, proving open-toes can feel autumnal.

Kravitz is currently on the London leg of her Caught Stealing press tour, hence her appearance outside BBC Studios. Following two back-to-back red carpet looks by Saint Laurent, she toned it down in a vintage T-shirt and black jeans. Her peep-toe mules, however, separated the set from her errands run rotation. Rumor has it, they're the Manolo Blahnik Jada Mules, complete with 2.5" heels and leather uppers. The heels are just as slim as Bieber's now-signature Toteme flip-flops.

Zoë Kravitz left BBC Studios in the flip-flop trend's worthy successor. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Looking every bit the It girl, Kravitz coordinated her $865 Manolos to a Saint Laurent purse. You may recognize the Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag from her morning photo-call yesterday. It's the same $2,500 top-flap purse, complete with an adjustable shoulder strap and the "YSL" Cassandre logo atop the black body.

Fans didn't know it at the time, but when Kravitz debuted the Jadas on July 19, she was filming press for Caught Stealing. Outside New York's Bowery Hotel, she paired the same open-toe style with another laid-back look.

Kravitz tucked a vintage Black History Month into track shorts, bringing the summer 2024 trend back for round two. Once again, she matched her Manolos to a Saint Laurent purse: the unreleased Icarino Bag in quilted nappa leather. Luckily for me, the $3,000 handbag dropped today.

On July 19, she styled the same peep-toe Manoloes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's been over a month since Kravitz wore flip-flops, suggesting she's officially made the switch to Fall 2025's runway substitute. They popped up in Khaite and Tory Burch's spring lines, but according to Prada, there's room for open-toe footwear in the fall zeitgeist, too. Maybe Kravitz will step into their peep-toe boots when temperatures really take a dip.

