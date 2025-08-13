Dakota Johnson Swaps Trendy Mesh Flats for Her 10-Year-Old Gucci Loafers

And just like that, Dakota Johnson caught the early fall fashion bug. On August 12, following Zoë Kravitz and Zendaya's leads, the actress swapped trendy summer shoes (like her Alaïa mesh flats) for a transitional staple: specifically, the Gucci loafers she's worn every autumn since 2015.

Following a mid-morning run to Erewhon in L.A., Johnson was papped in her latest high-low look, starting with the Gucci Brixtons. Retailing for $1,050, the black leather loafers fulfilled her outfit's "high" portion (and then some). Each toe box featured Gucci's iconic horsebit hardware, a trademark since the '50s. The collapsible heels can convert into mules, but Johnson wore them as-is. The Materialists star paired them with the unofficial Erewhon shopper uniform: light-wash jeans and a gray T-shirt.

Dakota Johnson pulled off her 10-year-old Gucci loafers ahead of schedule. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Brixton Horsebit Convertible Loafer $1,050 at Nordstrom

The devoted Gucci ambassador also carried the B Large Shoulder Bag; a new $4,600 tote in brown monogrammed suede. (If you look closely enough at Johnson's photo, you'll find its leather top handle beneath an overflowing Erewhon bag.) Inspired by an archival 1950s accessory, the new B Bag debuted in the Fall 2024 collection. It was Sabato de Sarno's final design for the Italian label before Demna took over as creative director.

Before she became a Gucci girl in 2017, Johnson started collecting its bags for her personal archive. She now owns more than 15 styles, ranging from the oversize Giglio tote bag to itty-bitty Jackies. The B Bag is her newest purchase, matching the October-ready energy of her tried-and-true Brixton loafers.

Gucci B Large Shoulder Bag $4,600 at Gucci

Over the past decade, while Johnson's style evolved from business casual to California cool-girl, her love for Gucci Brixtons didn't budge. They found a permanent spot in her closet in 2015. Judging by her latest look, the leather loafers haven't moved since. She regularly deploys them alongside jeans in various washes and silhouettes. In 2017, Johnson added the pink colorway to her collection, oftentimes with a rare Gucci Bag in tow.

In 2015, Dakota broke in her now-signature Gucci Brixtons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A couple years later, she bought the same loafers in a pale pink colorway. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On my morning walks, I usually start seeing loafers instead of flip-flops around late September. But now, with Johnson's approval, I wouldn't be shocked if more loafers popped up in the coming days. At this rate, I'll be wearing knee-high boots by October 1.

Shop Loafers Inspired by Dakota Johnson

