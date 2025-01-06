In March of 2024, Emily Ratajkowski coined the term "divorce rings" when she turned her 2018 engagement ring into a pair of beautiful diamond cocktail rings. And though we've officially entered a new year, Zoë Kravitz is brining this same energy with her into 2025.

On Dec. 5, the newly-single actor walked the red carpet at the annual Golden Globes wearing her signature look: an impeccably tailored column dress and a pair of statement earrings. This appearance marked Kravitz's third time attending the award show and the actor was nothing if not consistent.

She continued her longstanding sartorial tradition, wearing a modernized version of her past Globes looks. This time, she chose a black velvet iteration from Saint Laurent with a low-scooping sweetheart neckline.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 Golden Globe awards wearing a black column dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her velvet gown was from Saint Laurent and featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown was simplistic in design, relying heavily on a flawless fit and satin statement bow. Its ivory sash was knotted at the waist and featured a long ribbon that trailed down to the floor, not unlike a bride's veil.

The dress's lone detail was a white satin bow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Kravitz's look kept to the same themes of minimalist glamour. Given that she and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum called off their engagement last October, the star was, of course, without her massive cushion-cut ring. She did, however, accessorize with a pair of diamond drop earrings from what appeared to be the same jewelry designer.

Kravitz wore the earring version of the engagement ring she received from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comprised of black-framed, teardrop stones, Kravtiz's Golden Globes jewels were notably reminiscent of the Jessica McCormack engagement ring she received from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. It, too, featured a blackened setting—a design detail McCormack is famous for.

The cushion-cut Jessica McCormack design featured the same blackened setting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether this was intentional or not, I'm calling it for what it is: a total power move.