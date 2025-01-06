Zoë Kravitz Wears the Earring Version of Her Engagement Ring to the 2025 Golden Globes, After Breakup With Channing Tatum

Power move.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

In March of 2024, Emily Ratajkowski coined the term "divorce rings" when she turned her 2018 engagement ring into a pair of beautiful diamond cocktail rings. And though we've officially entered a new year, Zoë Kravitz is brining this same energy with her into 2025.

On Dec. 5, the newly-single actor walked the red carpet at the annual Golden Globes wearing her signature look: an impeccably tailored column dress and a pair of statement earrings. This appearance marked Kravitz's third time attending the award show and the actor was nothing if not consistent.

She continued her longstanding sartorial tradition, wearing a modernized version of her past Globes looks. This time, she chose a black velvet iteration from Saint Laurent with a low-scooping sweetheart neckline.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 Golden Globe awards wearing a black column dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress

Her velvet gown was from Saint Laurent and featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown was simplistic in design, relying heavily on a flawless fit and satin statement bow. Its ivory sash was knotted at the waist and featured a long ribbon that trailed down to the floor, not unlike a bride's veil.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a black saint laurent dress

The dress's lone detail was a white satin bow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Kravitz's look kept to the same themes of minimalist glamour. Given that she and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum called off their engagement last October, the star was, of course, without her massive cushion-cut ring. She did, however, accessorize with a pair of diamond drop earrings from what appeared to be the same jewelry designer.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing diamond earrings from her engagement ring designer jessica mccormack

Kravitz wore the earring version of the engagement ring she received from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comprised of black-framed, teardrop stones, Kravtiz's Golden Globes jewels were notably reminiscent of the Jessica McCormack engagement ring she received from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. It, too, featured a blackened setting—a design detail McCormack is famous for.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California

The cushion-cut Jessica McCormack design featured the same blackened setting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether this was intentional or not, I'm calling it for what it is: a total power move.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸