Zoë Kravitz Wears the Earring Version of Her Engagement Ring to the 2025 Golden Globes, After Breakup With Channing Tatum
Power move.
In March of 2024, Emily Ratajkowski coined the term "divorce rings" when she turned her 2018 engagement ring into a pair of beautiful diamond cocktail rings. And though we've officially entered a new year, Zoë Kravitz is brining this same energy with her into 2025.
On Dec. 5, the newly-single actor walked the red carpet at the annual Golden Globes wearing her signature look: an impeccably tailored column dress and a pair of statement earrings. This appearance marked Kravitz's third time attending the award show and the actor was nothing if not consistent.
She continued her longstanding sartorial tradition, wearing a modernized version of her past Globes looks. This time, she chose a black velvet iteration from Saint Laurent with a low-scooping sweetheart neckline.
The gown was simplistic in design, relying heavily on a flawless fit and satin statement bow. Its ivory sash was knotted at the waist and featured a long ribbon that trailed down to the floor, not unlike a bride's veil.
The rest of Kravitz's look kept to the same themes of minimalist glamour. Given that she and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum called off their engagement last October, the star was, of course, without her massive cushion-cut ring. She did, however, accessorize with a pair of diamond drop earrings from what appeared to be the same jewelry designer.
Comprised of black-framed, teardrop stones, Kravtiz's Golden Globes jewels were notably reminiscent of the Jessica McCormack engagement ring she received from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. It, too, featured a blackened setting—a design detail McCormack is famous for.
Whether this was intentional or not, I'm calling it for what it is: a total power move.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
