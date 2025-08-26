As soon as Zoë Kravitz steps foot in another city, local It girls abdicate the throne. The zip code automatically belongs to Kravitz and her top-tier street style. (At least until she jets off again.) For example, once her Caught Stealing press tour landed in New York on August 26, she resumed her sartorial reign with a '70s-inspired denim suit.

While signing autographs in Times Square, Kravitz was photographed in her most relaxed look of the month. Stylist Danielle Goldberg dressed Kravitz in Fall 2025's indigo denim trend, complete with an oversize blazer and equally-baggy bottoms. In some paparazzi pics, the wash was so dark, it nearly appeared black. The buttoned jacket featured a subtle sheen along the padded shoulders and single-breasted bodice, suggesting it was denim chambray.

From there, Kravitz layered a white button-down underneath. The simple act of leaving it untucked upped her outfit's boyish charm. Her pointed collar gave the suit a '70s-era nostalgia. It felt right up John Travolta and David Bowie's alley back in the day, however, the trend also had a moment during the Fall 2023 circuit.

Zoë Kravitz pulled off a '70s-inspired denim chambray suit with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Travolta's heeled boots would've been an obvious partner. Instead, Kravitz slipped on flat leather sandals courtesy of Ancient Greek Sandals. That's right, they're not her her signature The Row Dune Sandals. Breaking up her months-long Dune flip-flops streak, Kravitz introduced their $205 successor. Blink and you'll mistake them for the $690 alternates—they feature a similar leather finish.

Until now, Kravitz's promo trail attire has leaned heavily feminine, whether she's on or off the red carpet. At last week's premieres, she pulled off a lacy slip dress and a black satin gown, both with Saint Laurent tags.

Kravitz wore a lace slip dress by Saint Laurent to a premiere in Paris last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before this, Kravitz's most menswear-ish set was a cropped vest and wide-leg trousers. Peek-a-boo slingback heels, also from Saint Laurent, restored Kravitz's ladylike theme. All this to say? There's no hope in predicting the actor's next move.

