Claudia Schiffer Shines Bright in the Rainbow Stripe Cashmere Sweater of My Dreams

Claudia Schiffer looked like a colorful ray of sunshine at dinner with her family in Beverly Hills. The German model—who recently shot the campaign for Hailey Bieber's latest Rhode launch—went out to dinner with her children and husband Matthew Vaughn at celebrity hotspot E Baldi on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Her look eschewed fall trends in favor of a rainbow striped sweater reminiscent of Gap's iconic Y2K candy stripe turtleneck, once featured on a model with blonde hair and blue eyes in the brand's widely circulated holiday catalogue. In an ode to the sweater penned for Vogue by writer Liana Satenstein, former Gap employee Michael Bise recalled, “The catchphrase for Gap for Holiday 2000 was 'Holiday Is Here,' and nothing epitomized that feeling more than The Chunky Turtleneck Sweater. This thick cotton item was a significant change for Gap. The company had offered much sleeker silhouettes for the previous several seasons, so this item appealed to a wider range of customers in age and body shape.”

Decades later, the cotton-blend sweater saw a resurgence after influencer Devon Lee Carlson wore it with a pair of denim overalls and a colorful patchwork Chanel shoulder bag in December 2020.

Claudia Schiffer wears a rainbow striped sweater from The Elder Statesman to dinner with her family. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Schiffer's exact sweater isn't vintage Gap scoured from the depths of Depop, though. The ribboned cashmere knit comes courtesy of The Elder Statesman, and lucky for me, it's still available for purchase. Here, the '90s supermodel styled it with wide-leg jeans, brown suede sandals, and a brown leather bucket bag. I've yet to identify the bag's designer, but similar options can be found from Il Bisonte, Strathberry, and Madewell.

Claudia Schiffer carries a brown leather bucket bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In true '90s It-girl fashion, Schiffer kept the look largely un-accessorized apart from a gold heart-shaped ring and a gold heart pendant necklace. She did, however, try out the naked manicure trend beloved by fellow models Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid. Of course, Schiffer's best accessory will always be her signature butter blonde hair. I've been coveting this particular shade of rich-girl blonde for years, but these images—along with Jenner's recent Caroline Bessette Kennedy-inspired hair transformation—have officially convinced me to take the plunge for fall and winter.