Dua Lipa Could Be the One to Make the Quirky Trench Coat Trend Go Viral
The pop star wore not one but two unconventional takes on the classic trench coat.
Fans love to gently mock Dua Lipa for always being on vacation, but her schedule this week would be enough to make anyone's head spin. After jetting to Milan for the Puma Speedcat launch party on Dec. 10, the pop star raced back to New York City the very next day for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—and to personally anoint a new trench coat trend.
Dua must've managed to get her beauty sleep on the nine-hour international flight, though, because she arrived to set on Dec. 11 looking both stylish and refreshed. The rich hunter green hue of her leather duster put a quirky spin on the classic trench coat. The sweeping jacket was the perfect way to cover up the matching forest green mock neck bodycon dress she was wearing beneath it. Seemingly crafted from sheer mesh, her skintight maxi was covered in tonal studs that glittered under the stage lights. Her dress came courtesy of Alaïa and her pointy black pumps were Amina Muaddi, but the styling was distinctly Jahleel Weaver.
That's not the only quirky trench coat she wore in the Big Apple this week. After promoting her forthcoming TV special "An Evening With Dua Lipa" on Colbert, the "Levitating" singer returned to CBS Studios in a long python snakeskin jacket paired with baggy jeans, a black-and-white striped crewneck sweater, a Chanel hobo bag from the French fashion house's Cruise 2025 collection, and slouchy black boots in keeping with the year's defining boot trends. Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi have been leading the way with bunched-up boot designs, but Jennifer Lopez and Charli XCX also deserve credit for popularizing the style.
There will always be a time and place for a timeless beige trench. But a statement trench in a striking color or print opens up so many trendy styling possibilities. Why not iterate on the essentials you already wear and love?
Shop Quirky Trench Coats Inspired by Dua Lipa
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
