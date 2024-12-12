Fans love to gently mock Dua Lipa for always being on vacation, but her schedule this week would be enough to make anyone's head spin. After jetting to Milan for the Puma Speedcat launch party on Dec. 10, the pop star raced back to New York City the very next day for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—and to personally anoint a new trench coat trend.

Dua must've managed to get her beauty sleep on the nine-hour international flight, though, because she arrived to set on Dec. 11 looking both stylish and refreshed. The rich hunter green hue of her leather duster put a quirky spin on the classic trench coat. The sweeping jacket was the perfect way to cover up the matching forest green mock neck bodycon dress she was wearing beneath it. Seemingly crafted from sheer mesh, her skintight maxi was covered in tonal studs that glittered under the stage lights. Her dress came courtesy of Alaïa and her pointy black pumps were Amina Muaddi, but the styling was distinctly Jahleel Weaver.

Dua Lipa wears a dark green leather trench and a sheer Alaïa maxi dress for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alaïa Studded Long-Sleeve Draped Sheer Maxi Dress $3,900 at Bergdorf Goodman

That's not the only quirky trench coat she wore in the Big Apple this week. After promoting her forthcoming TV special "An Evening With Dua Lipa" on Colbert, the "Levitating" singer returned to CBS Studios in a long python snakeskin jacket paired with baggy jeans, a black-and-white striped crewneck sweater, a Chanel hobo bag from the French fashion house's Cruise 2025 collection, and slouchy black boots in keeping with the year's defining boot trends. Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi have been leading the way with bunched-up boot designs, but Jennifer Lopez and Charli XCX also deserve credit for popularizing the style.

Dua Lipa wraps herself in a beige snakeskin trench coat for another trip to CBS Studios. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There will always be a time and place for a timeless beige trench. But a statement trench in a striking color or print opens up so many trendy styling possibilities. Why not iterate on the essentials you already wear and love?

Shop Quirky Trench Coats Inspired by Dua Lipa

Steve Madden Gemini Faux Leather Coat $88 at Revolve

Reformation Hayes Denim Trench Coat $368 at Reformation

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors