Kendall Jenner's Naked Manicure—and Pedicure—Bare It All in Paris
The model's moving on from naked dressing to naked beauty.
Kendall Jenner was baring it all in more than one way when she pulled up to Rosalía's Paris Fashion Week birthday party on Sept. 25. Styled by Dani Michelle, all eyes were on the freshly "blonded" model when she stepped out in a skintight Alexander McQueen gown that all but blended in with her skin tone—with the exception of the visible white panties she was wearing underneath, that is.
Look closely, though, and you'll see there's another nod to the naked dress trend in Jenner's look: her naked manicure and matching pedicure.
Dubbed “mannequin nails” or “soap nails" by nail artist Tom Bachik—who works with Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez—the trendiest manicures for fall 2024 are all about short tips and subtle color choices. The mannequin manicure is a spinoff of the milky pink bubble bath nail trend that took off over the summer, thanks to celebrities like Lopez and Meghan Markle, as well as the super-sheer manicures that popped up on the runway at Proenza Schouler in February, courtesy of legendary nail artist Jin Soon Choi. Fall's take on the trend, however, is more about using skin-matching nudes and neutral polishes to create a seamless, perfected look.
“For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into the fall," Bachik previously told Marie Claire beauty editor Samantha Holender. "Think of it as perfectly, freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and a naturally-squared shape that is buffed to a high gloss or finished in a sheer milky nude."
Kendall Jenner's homage to the naked trend even extended to her hair, which was recently dyed rich-girl blonde by hair colorist Jenna Perry during New York Fashion Week. The color inspiration, per Perry, was '90s It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. But Jenner's monochromatic neutral look has me wondering whether I should warn Meghan Markle—a new queen of creamy neutral hues could be coming for her crown.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
32 On-Sale Finds From Nordstrom to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
New season, new pieces—for less than $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
James Middleton Says Group Therapy Was "Easier" for Sisters Kate and Pippa After Revealing Parents Initially Blamed Themselves for His Depression
The Princess of Wales's brother shared insights on family therapy in his new memoir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Bare Truth About Naked Dressing
The trend isn't necessarily just for A-listers. But it may not be for all of us, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beyoncé Chops Her Platinum 'Cowboy Carter' Waves Into an Icy Blonde Bob
This isn't her first blonde rodeo.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lady Gaga Matches Her Method Makeup to a Dramatic Celine Gown at the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' London Premiere
She channeled Harley Quinn with melting eyeliner and glitter.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
At Ställe Studios, a Facialist With the “Hands of God” and the Attitude of an Angel
Elizabeth Grace Hand values in-depth treatments and in-depth conversations.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Aniston Brings the Rich Girl Blonde Hair Trend to the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She also has a new, rich-girl blonde hue.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Kendall Jenner’s Rich-Girl Blonde Is Going to Be a Huge Fall Hair Trend
It’s a fall hair trend in the making.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift Aces the Cherry Red Nail Trend at the US Open
Her manicure matched Travis Kelce's Gucci hat perfectly.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Shaggy Pixie Cut—in a Calvin Klein Ad
The latest '90s revival is here..
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Cardi B Gives Summer’s Most Controversial Red Nail Trend an On-Brand Update
Just look at that stiletto shape.
By Samantha Holender Published