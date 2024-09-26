Kendall Jenner's Naked Manicure—and Pedicure—Bare It All in Paris

Kendall Jenner was baring it all in more than one way when she pulled up to Rosalía's Paris Fashion Week birthday party on Sept. 25. Styled by Dani Michelle, all eyes were on the freshly "blonded" model when she stepped out in a skintight Alexander McQueen gown that all but blended in with her skin tone—with the exception of the visible white panties she was wearing underneath, that is.

Look closely, though, and you'll see there's another nod to the naked dress trend in Jenner's look: her naked manicure and matching pedicure.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk hand in hand in Paris, showing off Kendall's naked manicure

Kendall Jenner walking arm-in-arm with Gigi Hadid during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Dubbed “mannequin nails” or “soap nails" by nail artist Tom Bachik—who works with Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez—the trendiest manicures for fall 2024 are all about short tips and subtle color choices. The mannequin manicure is a spinoff of the milky pink bubble bath nail trend that took off over the summer, thanks to celebrities like Lopez and Meghan Markle, as well as the super-sheer manicures that popped up on the runway at Proenza Schouler in February, courtesy of legendary nail artist Jin Soon Choi. Fall's take on the trend, however, is more about using skin-matching nudes and neutral polishes to create a seamless, perfected look.

“For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into the fall," Bachik previously told Marie Claire beauty editor Samantha Holender. "Think of it as perfectly, freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and a naturally-squared shape that is buffed to a high gloss or finished in a sheer milky nude."

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid wear semi sheer outfits in Paris

Kendall Jenner matched her sheer nude manicure to her monochromatic beige ensemble at Rosalía's 32nd birthday party.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nostalgia
Jin Soon Nostalgia

Beige
Manicurist Beige

Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Ellen Blush

Kendall Jenner's homage to the naked trend even extended to her hair, which was recently dyed rich-girl blonde by hair colorist Jenna Perry during New York Fashion Week. The color inspiration, per Perry, was '90s It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. But Jenner's monochromatic neutral look has me wondering whether I should warn Meghan Markle—a new queen of creamy neutral hues could be coming for her crown.

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

