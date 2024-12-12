Taylor Swift Pairs a Festive Miu Miu Tartan Set With Winter's Reigning Boot Trend to Surprise Patients at Children's Mercy Hospital

Taylor Swift wears coral lipstick with a checked jacket and matching blush
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Taylor Swift's first appearance since concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour wasn't on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Dec. 12. Instead, the star choose a much more intimate setting to quietly greet some of her most deserving fans.

The "Karma" singer visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, revealed in a photo of the star cuddling with a service dog that circulated on social media by the service dog account @tailsofkcfacilitydogs. The quick glimpse of her outfit showed a "Christmas Tree Farm"-coded tartan set by Miu Miu, her go-to red lipstick by Pat McGrath, plus Swift's favorite winter boot trend: knee-high black boots.

Taylor Swift poses with a service dog at Children's Mercy hospital

@TailsofKCfacilitydogs shared a look at Taylor Swift visiting Children's Mercy Hospital on Dec. 12.

(Image credit: @tailsofkcfacilitydogs)

KCTV reports Swift spent an hour meeting with patients and their families on the hematology and oncology floor. She even sang a few of her hit songs to (and with) the children she visited. A video taken inside the hospital shows Swift smiling and waving on her way around the floor as nurses and doctors wishes her an early happy birthday. Swift also took photos with patients and signed copies of her Eras Tour book. As far as early Christmas presents go, a visit from one of the world's biggest superstars is a pretty special one.

Taylor Swift pets a service dog

Swift wore a plaid Miu Miu set and knee-high leather boots.

(Image credit: @tailsofkcfacilitydogs)

Swift leaned into several of her recent personal style codes for the surprise stop. Plaids and tartans are a fixture of her Chiefs game day outfits, including a Versace skirt suit and a Vivienne Westwood set she wore for recent match-ups. When she debuted her loud luxury era in a Louis Vuitton watch and Gucci loafers, Swift also bundled up in a plaid coat by Carolina Herrera.

Knee-high leather boots have also been a staple in her fall-winter style, both while hitting up New York hot spots with her friends and taking her tunnel walks into Arrowhead Stadium. The style has also played a supporting role in the rising winter trend of pairing Bermuda shorts to leather boots, as seen on Rihanna and Katie Holmes. Not to mention, they're an essential for everyone from Dua Lipa to the Hadid siblings and Selena Gomez when they're styling mini skirts and suede coats.

Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead stadium wearing a red skirt suit by versace and knee high boots

Swift has gravitated toward plaids and checks all fall and winter, particularly for her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomorrow, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift will celebrate her 35th birthday. It's unclear how the star is planning to spend the holiday. (Laying low with boyfriend Travis Kelce? Finally releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version)?) One thing's for sure: She wanted to start her new year giving back, and serving some festive outfit inspiration while she was at it.

