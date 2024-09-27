Gigi Hadid Matches Her Naked Manicure to Her Gold Naked Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The model looked good as gold in a metallic Rabanne mini.
Gigi Hadid got down in a gold naked dress at Rabanne's Paris Fashion Week party, and the dazzling chainlink design was all anyone could talk about the next day. One can certainly understand why. Held together by hundreds of small gold discs, the metallic mini paid homage to Rabanne's most iconic creation: a gold chain frock once thought to be “most expensive dress in the world" after Françoise Hardy wore it to the first-ever International Diamond Fair in Paris.
The 1968 original featured long sleeves and large square links, as opposed to the slinky sleeveless riff Hadid wore on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Rabanne's new fragrance duo, Million Gold for men and woman. Yet, the spirit of the daring look remained the same. Hadid even wore a naked manicure to match her naked dress.
Hadid isn't the only one flashing her naked manicure everywhere she goes in Paris. Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a see-through Alexander McQueen gown and nude nail polish that all but blended in with her skin tone. It's a fall trend nail artist Tom Bachik is calling "mannequin nails" or “soap nails."
Beloved by Bachik's longtime client Jennifer Lopez, the mannequin manicure is essentially a wash of sheer beige lacquer laid atop short, squared-off or slightly rounded tips for a natural yet subtly perfected look. This take on the naked manicure is a half-step up from the practically invisible pink polishes nail artist Jin Soon Choi created on models at Proenza Schouler in February and the "nonicure" nail trend embraced by the likes of Emma Stone, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lawrence at the 2024 Oscars.
Hadid paired her naked mani and chainmail dress with a one-of-a-kind bag that debuted at Rabanne's Spring 2025 runway show in Paris on Wednesday. Designed by creative director Julien Dossena, the 1969 Nano bag is crafted from 18-karat gold and expected to retail for nearly $280,000. The model and mother of two finished the look with gold hoop earrings, several gold rings, a gold chain bracelet, and pointy gold pumps.
It may be tough to get your hands on Hadid's one-of-one purse, but there are a plethora of nude nail polishes available to help you replicate her barely-there manicure. You can't go wrong with anything Jin Soon makes, of course, but I'm also fond of the ultra-glossy Creme Brulee from Static Nails. Either way, I think you'll find it feels pretty good to go naked.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
