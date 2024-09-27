Gigi Hadid got down in a gold naked dress at Rabanne's Paris Fashion Week party, and the dazzling chainlink design was all anyone could talk about the next day. One can certainly understand why. Held together by hundreds of small gold discs, the metallic mini paid homage to Rabanne's most iconic creation: a gold chain frock once thought to be “most expensive dress in the world" after Françoise Hardy wore it to the first-ever International Diamond Fair in Paris.

The 1968 original featured long sleeves and large square links, as opposed to the slinky sleeveless riff Hadid wore on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Rabanne's new fragrance duo, Million Gold for men and woman. Yet, the spirit of the daring look remained the same. Hadid even wore a naked manicure to match her naked dress.

Gigi Hadid wearing a modern take on Rabanne's 1986 “most expensive dress in the world." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid isn't the only one flashing her naked manicure everywhere she goes in Paris. Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a see-through Alexander McQueen gown and nude nail polish that all but blended in with her skin tone. It's a fall trend nail artist Tom Bachik is calling "mannequin nails" or “soap nails."

Beloved by Bachik's longtime client Jennifer Lopez, the mannequin manicure is essentially a wash of sheer beige lacquer laid atop short, squared-off or slightly rounded tips for a natural yet subtly perfected look. This take on the naked manicure is a half-step up from the practically invisible pink polishes nail artist Jin Soon Choi created on models at Proenza Schouler in February and the "nonicure" nail trend embraced by the likes of Emma Stone, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lawrence at the 2024 Oscars.

Gigi Hadid sporting a nude-beige manicure at Rabanne's Million Gold fragrance duo launch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and actor Moses Sumney dancing along as fellow party guests vogue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid paired her naked mani and chainmail dress with a one-of-a-kind bag that debuted at Rabanne's Spring 2025 runway show in Paris on Wednesday. Designed by creative director Julien Dossena, the 1969 Nano bag is crafted from 18-karat gold and expected to retail for nearly $280,000. The model and mother of two finished the look with gold hoop earrings, several gold rings, a gold chain bracelet, and pointy gold pumps.

Gigi Hadid carrying the "most expensive bag in the world" at the launch party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may be tough to get your hands on Hadid's one-of-one purse, but there are a plethora of nude nail polishes available to help you replicate her barely-there manicure. You can't go wrong with anything Jin Soon makes, of course, but I'm also fond of the ultra-glossy Creme Brulee from Static Nails. Either way, I think you'll find it feels pretty good to go naked.