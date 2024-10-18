Taylor Swift's grand return to the Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18 didn't technically begin with one of her many onstage outfits by Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and Oscar de la Renta. Instead, it started with a sunny yellow sweatshirt and one of fall 2024's comfiest denim trends.

Taylor Swift let her 283 million Instagram followers know she had arrived at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to warm up for her first of three shows with a cheeky 'fit check Reel. In the video, the singer walks near the stage as a camera pans around her to GloRilla and Sexyy Red's "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME." The shot first reveals that Swift is warming up in a high-neck yellow sweatshirt by Polo Ralph Lauren and baggy, wide-leg jeans. Second, it shows that she's accessorizing with one of her cats. (This reporter believes it's Olivia Benson.) Her exact top is sold out, but it's still available in white and merlot red.

Taylor Swift posted an Instagram video where she went "back in the office" wearing a sweatshirt and carrying one of her cats. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Gap Vintage Soft Raglan Sweatshirt $27 at Gap

For the dressed-down video Swift wore her hair straight and appeared to swipe on her favorite Nars lipstick. If you squint, you'll see her earring stack is filled with a mix of hoops and studs.

Swift also wears a pair of sunglasses last seen at the US Open this September. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Roomy, comfortable jeans are in every celebrity's closet this fall, from Katie Holmes (in relaxed flares) to Jennifer Lopez (in Gucci wide-legs) and Swift's close friend Selena Gomez (in a Banana Republic pair). But denim trends haven't played much of a role in Taylor Swift's wardrobe thus far. On her latest break from the Eras Tour, Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, have instead explored the singer's bombshell side. She's gone out to dinner dates in Gucci lace corsets and hit the NFL sidelines in thigh-high boots. Even for events like a Yankees game date with Travis Kelce, Swift has opted for a chic blazer by The Row instead of a jersey.

Walking away from the camera, Swift appeared to pair her extra-large jeans with block-heel sandals. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Taylor Swift is getting ready to wear her official Eras Tour outfits for the very last time. Her show in Miami tonight commences the final leg of the nearly two-year-long tour, which will end with five Vancouver shows in December. Every show includes dozens of costume changes and several variations of each one, by a range of designers she's worn throughout her career. But this denim-and-sweatshirt outfit reminds us not to get it twisted: Even though Taylor Swift is a global pop icon, she still likes to wear her old, faded blue jeans.

