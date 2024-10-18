Taylor Swift Teases Her 'Eras Tour' Return in Miami Wearing a Yellow Sweatshirt and Fall's Comfiest Denim Trend
She's swapping Oscar de la Renta for denim.
Taylor Swift's grand return to the Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18 didn't technically begin with one of her many onstage outfits by Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and Oscar de la Renta. Instead, it started with a sunny yellow sweatshirt and one of fall 2024's comfiest denim trends.
Taylor Swift let her 283 million Instagram followers know she had arrived at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to warm up for her first of three shows with a cheeky 'fit check Reel. In the video, the singer walks near the stage as a camera pans around her to GloRilla and Sexyy Red's "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME." The shot first reveals that Swift is warming up in a high-neck yellow sweatshirt by Polo Ralph Lauren and baggy, wide-leg jeans. Second, it shows that she's accessorizing with one of her cats. (This reporter believes it's Olivia Benson.) Her exact top is sold out, but it's still available in white and merlot red.
For the dressed-down video Swift wore her hair straight and appeared to swipe on her favorite Nars lipstick. If you squint, you'll see her earring stack is filled with a mix of hoops and studs.
Roomy, comfortable jeans are in every celebrity's closet this fall, from Katie Holmes (in relaxed flares) to Jennifer Lopez (in Gucci wide-legs) and Swift's close friend Selena Gomez (in a Banana Republic pair). But denim trends haven't played much of a role in Taylor Swift's wardrobe thus far. On her latest break from the Eras Tour, Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, have instead explored the singer's bombshell side. She's gone out to dinner dates in Gucci lace corsets and hit the NFL sidelines in thigh-high boots. Even for events like a Yankees game date with Travis Kelce, Swift has opted for a chic blazer by The Row instead of a jersey.
Taylor Swift is getting ready to wear her official Eras Tour outfits for the very last time. Her show in Miami tonight commences the final leg of the nearly two-year-long tour, which will end with five Vancouver shows in December. Every show includes dozens of costume changes and several variations of each one, by a range of designers she's worn throughout her career. But this denim-and-sweatshirt outfit reminds us not to get it twisted: Even though Taylor Swift is a global pop icon, she still likes to wear her old, faded blue jeans.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
