The Yeti Coat Trend Has a Chokehold on Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and It Girls Everywhere
Dressing like a mythical beast is so hot right now.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber shook the world with a single hug when they squashed their so-called feud at the Academy Museum Gala two years ago. In the plot twist of the century, the pair have stood united as friends and fellow beauty founders ever since. But lately, a shared distaste for messy internet beef isn't the only thing these two seem to agree on. Both women have embraced the Yeti coat trend in hairy shearling jackets that recall the mythical simian creature said to live in the Himalayan mountains.
Gomez debuted her Yeti coat in viral fashion with an engagement outfit built around the trend. In post-proposal photos shared to Instagram on Dec. 11, the star can be seen admiring her marquise cut diamond engagement ring in Banana Republic jeans and a voluminous jacket covered in long tendrils of ivory shearling.
Just weeks before, Hailey Bieber's chocolate brown Yeti jacket was the star of her campaign for Rhode's limited-edition Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. The delicious new shade is already sold out, but her Ducie Mongolian sheepskin maxi coat is still in stock—not to mention very prescient for Pantone's predicted Mocha Mousse mania next year.
Rihanna entered the Yeti coat chat with a fluffy blush pink Alaïa coat layered over a sheer mesh corset dress at The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week in September. Marie Claire style director Sara Holzman considers Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier one of the trend's modern architects.
"I love the Yeti coat as a free-spirited, slightly edgy alternative to more conventional looking fur coats and jackets on the market," Holzman says. "Confetti-like yeti jackets on Alaïa’s Spring 2025 runway come in whimsical pastels that you just don’t get with your grandma’s passed down fur. Dries Van Noten and Magda Butrym are also making really cool, contemporary versions that are high on my wishlist."
Other celebrities who've embraced the trend of late include Cara Delevingne, who wore a camel brown bolero to the reopening of Burberry's New York City flagship store in October. More recently, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the release of her Netflix Christmas special in a shaggy vintage Chanel mini dress. In any case, the message is clear: It girls just wanna dress like abominable snowmen this holiday season.
Shop Yeti Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
