The Yeti Coat Trend Has a Chokehold on Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and It Girls Everywhere

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber shook the world with a single hug when they squashed their so-called feud at the Academy Museum Gala two years ago. In the plot twist of the century, the pair have stood united as friends and fellow beauty founders ever since. But lately, a shared distaste for messy internet beef isn't the only thing these two seem to agree on. Both women have embraced the Yeti coat trend in hairy shearling jackets that recall the mythical simian creature said to live in the Himalayan mountains.

Gomez debuted her Yeti coat in viral fashion with an engagement outfit built around the trend. In post-proposal photos shared to Instagram on Dec. 11, the star can be seen admiring her marquise cut diamond engagement ring in Banana Republic jeans and a voluminous jacket covered in long tendrils of ivory shearling.

Selena Gomez wears a cream-colored Yeti coat after getting engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Just weeks before, Hailey Bieber's chocolate brown Yeti jacket was the star of her campaign for Rhode's limited-edition Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. The delicious new shade is already sold out, but her Ducie Mongolian sheepskin maxi coat is still in stock—not to mention very prescient for Pantone's predicted Mocha Mousse mania next year.

Hailey Bieber sports a chocolate brown Ducie shearling coat in her campaign for Rhode's Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

Ducie Faye Shearling Maxi Coat $1,748 at Ducie

Rihanna entered the Yeti coat chat with a fluffy blush pink Alaïa coat layered over a sheer mesh corset dress at The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week in September. Marie Claire style director Sara Holzman considers Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier one of the trend's modern architects.

"I love the Yeti coat as a free-spirited, slightly edgy alternative to more conventional looking fur coats and jackets on the market," Holzman says. "Confetti-like yeti jackets on Alaïa’s Spring 2025 runway come in whimsical pastels that you just don’t get with your grandma’s passed down fur. Dries Van Noten and Magda Butrym are also making really cool, contemporary versions that are high on my wishlist."

Rihanna wraps herself in a plush light pink Alaïa coat during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other celebrities who've embraced the trend of late include Cara Delevingne, who wore a camel brown bolero to the reopening of Burberry's New York City flagship store in October. More recently, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the release of her Netflix Christmas special in a shaggy vintage Chanel mini dress. In any case, the message is clear: It girls just wanna dress like abominable snowmen this holiday season.

Shop Yeti Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna

Ducie Rochelle Shearling Coat in Cream $777 at Ducie

Ducie Faye Shearling Maxi Coat in Camel $1,745 at Ducie

Ducie Rochelle Shearling Coat in Mushroom $776 at Ducie

The Frankie Shop Miley Faux Fur Jacket in Brown $570 at The Frankie Shop

Topshop Faux Curly Fur Bomber Jacket in Light Brown $159 at ASOS

Zara Faux Fur Knit Jacket $109 at Zara