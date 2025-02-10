Bella Hadid wasn't in the front row at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show, but something tells me she was watching the livestream of the Feb. 10 runway from her Texas ranch, credit card at the ready. That something, specifically, was Coach's sequel to the viral Brooklyn bag she—and what feels like all of the fashion world—was glued to last year.

Models in Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show paraded through New York City's Park Avenue Armory while cradling two fresh bags like the soon-to-be-sold-out treasures they are. If the phones zooming in and snapping photos were any indication, these designs just shot to the top of every fashion person's wish list—and unlike other Fashion Month debuts, they're already available to shop.

First, there was the Empire Carryall 34: a top-handle purse with dachshund proportions, in four classic shades of vegetable tanned leather. A press release from Coach said the East-West style's elongated straps are calibrated for sliding over a shoulder, but models nestled them in the crooks of their elbows so they nearly blended in with coordinating leather and wool jackets.

Coach models carried two new bags, the Empire Carryall 34 and the Empire 21, during its Fall 2025 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new bags perfectly coordinated with models' coats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Runway Empire Carryall Bag 34 $650 at Coach

Then, there was the Empire 21: a ladylike, miniaturized version of the Carryall 34. It has a more rounded shape and shorter straps, but still made a perfect runway match with a longline leather trench or a semi-sheer, 1920s-inspired slip dress over baggy trousers, just like the carry-all.

Topped in some runway looks with emotional support accessories (mainly, fluffy teddy bear charms), both bags had the "unstudied ease" creative director Stuart Vevers mentioned within the "Clarity" collection's show notes. They're interesting shapes but not too advanced to complicate real-life dressing. And in a detail not visible from the runway, they contain hidden pockets and clasps for stowing keys.

The Empire 21 has a more rounded shape compared to the Empire Carryall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Runway Empire Carryall Bag 21 Visit Site

These new pieces are the latest chapter in a market-dominating narrative for the brand. Coach has always been known for high-quality leather bags, but they've ascended practicality to set actual trends in recent years. (It's a crucial time to do so: While other labels in the "middle class" rung struggle to stay affordable and stylish, Coach manages both with apparent ease.)

In 2024, Coach's Brooklyn bag reached near-instant It-item status when it hit shelves. Bella Hadid carried the black leather and suede versions all over New York City and Los Angeles; fashion editors toted the olive green, chocolate brown, and classic black shades around the world. And then there was its online footprint: Millions of impressions on a dedicated TikTok hashtag, with plentiful styling videos and reviews (mostly positive) to go with it. According to the fashion search engine Lyst, the Brooklyn was the most-searched product of Q4 2024—and it sent overall demand for the label skyrocketing by 332% for the year-over-year period ending December 2024.

Bella Hadid was one of the earliest Brooklyn bag adopters, carrying it in black leather (shown here) and taupe suede. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 at Coach

If anyone doubted Coach could follow up its biggest bag with another hit style, they might want to replay the Feb. 10 fashion show's livestream (or text someone who was there for a first impression review). But this isn't to say anyone has to swear off totes just after committing to an extra-large style. The updated Empire bags' arrivals aren't a sign to stow Brooklyn or the original Empire back in their dust bags. When a new style is this good, the real takeaway is to double up. Or, wait to see how Bella Hadid carries hers and proceed accordingly.

Shop Coach's Next Viral Bag

