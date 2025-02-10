Coach Debuts the Next Viral It-Bags at Its Fall 2025 Fashion Show
Meet the Brooklyn's heir apparent.
Bella Hadid wasn't in the front row at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show, but something tells me she was watching the livestream of the Feb. 10 runway from her Texas ranch, credit card at the ready. That something, specifically, was Coach's sequel to the viral Brooklyn bag she—and what feels like all of the fashion world—was glued to last year.
Models in Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show paraded through New York City's Park Avenue Armory while cradling two fresh bags like the soon-to-be-sold-out treasures they are. If the phones zooming in and snapping photos were any indication, these designs just shot to the top of every fashion person's wish list—and unlike other Fashion Month debuts, they're already available to shop.
First, there was the Empire Carryall 34: a top-handle purse with dachshund proportions, in four classic shades of vegetable tanned leather. A press release from Coach said the East-West style's elongated straps are calibrated for sliding over a shoulder, but models nestled them in the crooks of their elbows so they nearly blended in with coordinating leather and wool jackets.
Then, there was the Empire 21: a ladylike, miniaturized version of the Carryall 34. It has a more rounded shape and shorter straps, but still made a perfect runway match with a longline leather trench or a semi-sheer, 1920s-inspired slip dress over baggy trousers, just like the carry-all.
Topped in some runway looks with emotional support accessories (mainly, fluffy teddy bear charms), both bags had the "unstudied ease" creative director Stuart Vevers mentioned within the "Clarity" collection's show notes. They're interesting shapes but not too advanced to complicate real-life dressing. And in a detail not visible from the runway, they contain hidden pockets and clasps for stowing keys.
These new pieces are the latest chapter in a market-dominating narrative for the brand. Coach has always been known for high-quality leather bags, but they've ascended practicality to set actual trends in recent years. (It's a crucial time to do so: While other labels in the "middle class" rung struggle to stay affordable and stylish, Coach manages both with apparent ease.)
In 2024, Coach's Brooklyn bag reached near-instant It-item status when it hit shelves. Bella Hadid carried the black leather and suede versions all over New York City and Los Angeles; fashion editors toted the olive green, chocolate brown, and classic black shades around the world. And then there was its online footprint: Millions of impressions on a dedicated TikTok hashtag, with plentiful styling videos and reviews (mostly positive) to go with it. According to the fashion search engine Lyst, the Brooklyn was the most-searched product of Q4 2024—and it sent overall demand for the label skyrocketing by 332% for the year-over-year period ending December 2024.
If anyone doubted Coach could follow up its biggest bag with another hit style, they might want to replay the Feb. 10 fashion show's livestream (or text someone who was there for a first impression review). But this isn't to say anyone has to swear off totes just after committing to an extra-large style. The updated Empire bags' arrivals aren't a sign to stow Brooklyn or the original Empire back in their dust bags. When a new style is this good, the real takeaway is to double up. Or, wait to see how Bella Hadid carries hers and proceed accordingly.
Shop Coach's Next Viral Bag
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
How Prince Archie Has Been Learning About His Grandma Princess Diana's Charity Work
Prince Harry shared that his 5-year-old son has become curious about one particular topic.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Shares an Emotional Update About Losing Guy
He made the revelation after meeting a 3-year-old service dog named Thorn at the Invictus Games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Designer Ashlynn Park Learned From Fashion Legends—Now, She's Forging Her Own Legacy
With mentors like Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto, Park has become an expert at creating beautiful shapes from scratch.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Designer Ashlynn Park Learned From Fashion Legends—Now, She's Forging Her Own Legacy
With mentors like Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto, Park has become an expert at creating beautiful shapes from scratch.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Kaia Gerber Refines Her Winter Outfit Formula With a Controversial Denim Trend and Soccer Cleat Sneakers
The model never strays far from this comfy daytime look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Embraces Her Bride-to-Be Era With a White Peplum Mini Dress and Marshmallow Coat
She stunned in monochromatic white at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
At New York Fashion Week, Women Designers Are Redefining Career Clothes
A new wave of female creatives understands what works for work.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Serena Williams Surprises the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Wearing Her Tennis Style Staples
Her cameo was one of several halftime show highlights.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Is Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl "T" Necklace Actually Her Grammys Leg Chain?
"T" as in "touchdown."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Outfit Exudes Game-Winning Energy With a Power Blazer and White Boots
She channeled trophy energy in a strong-shouldered white suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The 12 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Are Crowd-Favorites
They're crowd and fashion critic favorites.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated