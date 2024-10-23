Coach's recently-launched Brooklyn bag was the It-girl handbag of the summer—and that's entirely thanks to Bella Hadid. The supermodel inadvertently became the face of Coach when she spent all of July 2024 toting their angular tote. Now that fall has officially hit, she's on to newer and better things, in my humble opinion—specifically, Coachtopia's Alter/Ego Hobo crossbody.

Yesterday afternoon, Hadid was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles looking like the heroine of a 1990s rom-com. Her outfit was comprised of fall basics from the era, including: washed boot-cut jeans, a shrunken baby tee, and a stand up collar leather jacket (vintage, by the looks of it).

Bella Hadid carries what's sure to be fall's new it bag: the Alter/Ego Hobo by Coachtopia. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The star matched her leather with even more leather, adding square-toe boots (another favorite of the era) and brown-lens sunglasses—seemingly, a keepsake from her Saint Laurent runway appearance back in September.

Hadid gave her beloved Brooklyn bag the day off, instead carrying an extra-large patchwork crossbody. Dubbed the Hobo, this slouchy style comes from Coachtopia's new Alter/Ego collection, which repurposes leather scraps from the bag-making process.

Coachtopia Alter/ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather $350 at Coachtopia

Though the chestnut-colored Brooklyn fell perfectly in line with Hadid's rodeo girlfriend aesthetic—which centers buckle bunny brown suede over noir leather—her new handbag of choice feels more akin to her '90s fashion alter-ego (appropriate, given the bag's name).

Until recently, Hadid was the poster child for nostalgic trends like corporate sleaze, dark academia, and clean girl. But since she started dating professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos, Hadid has been harnessing her inner horse girl (she's a lifelong rider herself), wearing cowboy boots with almost every look.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos wear matching denim looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike her favorite footwear, however, Hadid's latest Coach bag is much more versatile. Whether she's channeling You've Got Mail or Coyote Ugly, a good '90s tote works for any aesthetic.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors