Bella Hadid Styles the Next Soon-to-Be Viral Coach Bag With Boot-Cut Jeans and a Leather Jacket

RIP, Brooklyn. You were so loved.

Bella Hadid was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon looking perfectly stylish in a sleek fall ensemble. The model, fresh off of her surprise walk in the Victoria&#039;s Secret fashion show, was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont after a late afternoon meeting. She wore the perfect black leather jacket with a pair of washed grey jeans, a pair of glasses and a recycled leather Coachtopia bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Coach's recently-launched Brooklyn bag was the It-girl handbag of the summer—and that's entirely thanks to Bella Hadid. The supermodel inadvertently became the face of Coach when she spent all of July 2024 toting their angular tote. Now that fall has officially hit, she's on to newer and better things, in my humble opinion—specifically, Coachtopia's Alter/Ego Hobo crossbody.

Yesterday afternoon, Hadid was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles looking like the heroine of a 1990s rom-com. Her outfit was comprised of fall basics from the era, including: washed boot-cut jeans, a shrunken baby tee, and a stand up collar leather jacket (vintage, by the looks of it).

Bella Hadid was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon looking perfectly stylish in a sleek fall ensemble. The model, fresh off of her surprise walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont after a late afternoon meeting. She wore the perfect black leather jacket with a pair of washed grey jeans, a pair of glasses and a recycled leather Coachtopia bag.

Bella Hadid carries what's sure to be fall's new it bag: the Alter/Ego Hobo by Coachtopia.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leather Jacket
Treasure & Bond Leather Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Jean

The star matched her leather with even more leather, adding square-toe boots (another favorite of the era) and brown-lens sunglasses—seemingly, a keepsake from her Saint Laurent runway appearance back in September.

Damien / Black / Orange
Lexxola Damien Sunglasses

Square-Toed Leather Boots
Maje Square-Toed Leather Boots

Hadid gave her beloved Brooklyn bag the day off, instead carrying an extra-large patchwork crossbody. Dubbed the Hobo, this slouchy style comes from Coachtopia's new Alter/Ego collection, which repurposes leather scraps from the bag-making process.

Alter/ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather
Coachtopia Alter/ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

Though the chestnut-colored Brooklyn fell perfectly in line with Hadid's rodeo girlfriend aesthetic—which centers buckle bunny brown suede over noir leather—her new handbag of choice feels more akin to her '90s fashion alter-ego (appropriate, given the bag's name).

Until recently, Hadid was the poster child for nostalgic trends like corporate sleaze, dark academia, and clean girl. But since she started dating professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos, Hadid has been harnessing her inner horse girl (she's a lifelong rider herself), wearing cowboy boots with almost every look.

Adan Banuelos and bella hadid step out wearing matching denim looks

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos wear matching denim looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike her favorite footwear, however, Hadid's latest Coach bag is much more versatile. Whether she's channeling You've Got Mail or Coyote Ugly, a good '90s tote works for any aesthetic. 

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸