Cynthia Erivo Is a 'Wicked' Witch in Dark Green Louis Vuitton at the Oscars

It's a wicked thing to do, Cynthia Erivo: teasing us like this! The witchy woman co-starring in the upcoming two-part cinematic iteration of the Broadway musical, Wicked (alongside Ariana Grande), is really leaning into the Elphaba of it all with her incredible red carpet look at the 2024 Academy Awards.
The two-time Oscar nominee (for her role in 2020's Harriet) flew onto the red carpet—sans flying monkeys—with a rippling couple of ruffles of dark green leather in a stunning custom look from Louis Vuitton.
While on the carpet speaking to Laverne Cox, Erivo explained that the dress was, in fact, a "little nod to" her role as the Wicked Witch of the West. For the actress, it was all about having a "witchy texture" to it, which is why they chose a "baby soft" leather to fashion the dress out of (the skin of the munchkins who wronged her? Too much?).
We'd also be remiss to not highlight Erivo's bald head, which highlights the gorgeous elegance and hard edge of the dress she's wearing. It's the sort of confidence we'd expect from the woman played the most wicked witch in all the land.
Needless to say, we're ready to fly off the broom with anticipation for Wicked, part one of which lands in theaters on November 27, 2024.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
