Dakota Johnson Wears a Supersized Take on Fall 2024's Biggest Jewelry Trend
Now that's what we call a statement necklace.
Dakota Johnson is a Gucci girl, but she has room in her heart for Bulgari, too. On Wednesday, September 4, the actress (and star of Gucci's recent Jackie 1961 campaign) attended the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Fashion Week, wearing her favorite luxury house head-to-toe—aside from the fall 2024 jewelry trend resting on her chest.
Johnson wore a sleeveless, floor-length, silky chocolate brown Gucci slip dress—a nod to one of the season's already-dominant color trends. Her take featured black lace panels running from each shoulder down to her waist, creating a plunging V-neck. She paired the gown with Gucci's strappy black patent leather sandal heels and the brand's iconic Jackie mini shoulder bag with chain detailing.
But the true centerpiece of the look hung around her neck: a round pendant that looked like a sparkling red stone-and-white diamond lifeguard ring encircling a black coin, heads side up. She wore two rows of matching charms linked around her wrist to complete the avant-boho outfit.
The necklace featured a thick gold omega chain, reaching the center of her chest. It seems to be an iteration of Bulgari's legendary "Monete" coin creations, which debuted in the '60s and now is one of their most celebrated symbols. The pieces mount antique coins, calling back to Ancient Rome.
Johnson's jewelry is certainly on trend. A revival of statement necklaces—and more specifically, flashy pendants—took over the fall 2024 runways earlier this year. Bottega Veneta featured silver eggs on thin chains. Rick Owens showed models rocking jewel-dotted disco ball-esque globe pendants. Tom Ford's looks included abstract metal shapes on cords. At Missoni, a big, coffee mug-shaped charm dangled on a string. Meanwhile, Fendi invented leather lollipop holder necklaces.
Sure, everyone on TikTok is talking about loading up their leather purses with bag charms and keychains. But the real accessory this fall will be the statement pendant. And Dakota Johnson is calling it.
Shop Fall's Biggest Jewelry Trend, Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
