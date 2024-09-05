Dakota Johnson is a Gucci girl, but she has room in her heart for Bulgari, too. On Wednesday, September 4, the actress (and star of Gucci's recent Jackie 1961 campaign) attended the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Fashion Week, wearing her favorite luxury house head-to-toe—aside from the fall 2024 jewelry trend resting on her chest.

Dakota Johnson centered her Gucci-on-Gucci look around a statement Bulgari pendant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson wore a sleeveless, floor-length, silky chocolate brown Gucci slip dress—a nod to one of the season's already-dominant color trends. Her take featured black lace panels running from each shoulder down to her waist, creating a plunging V-neck. She paired the gown with Gucci's strappy black patent leather sandal heels and the brand's iconic Jackie mini shoulder bag with chain detailing.

But the true centerpiece of the look hung around her neck: a round pendant that looked like a sparkling red stone-and-white diamond lifeguard ring encircling a black coin, heads side up. She wore two rows of matching charms linked around her wrist to complete the avant-boho outfit.

The necklace featured a thick gold omega chain, reaching the center of her chest. It seems to be an iteration of Bulgari's legendary "Monete" coin creations, which debuted in the '60s and now is one of their most celebrated symbols. The pieces mount antique coins, calling back to Ancient Rome.

Johnson's necklace seems to be an iteration of Bulgari's legendary "Monete" coin creations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson's jewelry is certainly on trend. A revival of statement necklaces—and more specifically, flashy pendants—took over the fall 2024 runways earlier this year. Bottega Veneta featured silver eggs on thin chains. Rick Owens showed models rocking jewel-dotted disco ball-esque globe pendants. Tom Ford's looks included abstract metal shapes on cords. At Missoni, a big, coffee mug-shaped charm dangled on a string. Meanwhile, Fendi invented leather lollipop holder necklaces.

Fendi asked, what if a necklace could also provide a snack? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coffee's on Missoni! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta featured a variety of pendants, including silver eggs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, everyone on TikTok is talking about loading up their leather purses with bag charms and keychains. But the real accessory this fall will be the statement pendant. And Dakota Johnson is calling it.

