Dakota Johnson's Baggy Jeans and Slingback Heels Merge Femininity and Tom-Boy Vibes
She masterfully combined two vibes in one very effortless, copy-worthy outfit.
Dakota Johnson is the definition of an effortless cool girl, with the eyelash-grazing bangs to prove it. Her off-duty wardrobe consists of laidback basics and quiet luxury staples styled to reflect her forward-thinking fashion. This week, the actress wore a quintessential Dakota outfit, combining a few simple closet staples in an unexpected way.
Johnson was photographed outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a cardigan. Her look was a fairly normal get-up, but the genius was in the details and subtle touches. She layered her big-buttoned black cardigan over a white tee, just peeking out from underneath, and paired it with low-rise boyfriend jeans. Johnson completed the look with a thin, suede light brown Gucci "Blondie" belt (its gold double-G logo buckle is mirrored in her gold hoop earrings) and bone white Gucci "Signoria" pointed-toe slingback heels.
The ensemble plays with prep and edge—femininity and tom-boyishness—and has no doubt already made its way to mood boards at the Everlane offices. She drove the point home with her accessories: Her Bottega Veneta tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses resting on her nose, her olive green Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag tucked under her arm, and her chunky, midnight blue, diamond-dotted Verdura ring. Her hair, tied into a purposefully messy top bun with free tendrils, added to her outfit's overall nonchalance.
Her look fits squarely into Johnson's typical street style: trendy with a twist. We recently saw the Madame Webb star put her own spin on Gen Z's favorite big-pants-small-top outfit formula. Just last week, she test-drove the sheer skirt trend in head-to-toe Gucci. (She's not just a certified cool-girl fashion icon—she's also a Grade-A Gucci girl, starring in the luxury brand's recent Jackie 1961 campaign.)
Miss Johnson, we'll forever be taking notes from your imitable street style. Scroll down to shop out Dakota Johnson's outfit of basics that were anything but.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones Are the 'Perfect Match' Surprise We Didn't Know We Needed
It's time to talk about that twist in the season 2 finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter, Relatable Queen, Got Her Signature Bangs After Getting Her Heart Broken
Except unlike the rest of us, she didn't regret it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone
They've starred in two movies together.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Relaxes a Designer Dress With Her Affordable Madewell Bag and Fisherman Sandals
She dressed down a designer piece with her affordable Madewell tote.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Starts Her Italian Girl Summer in a Breezy Matching Set and $6,400 Dior Basket Bag
She's solo traveling in a breezy matching set and a Dior basket bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Pairs Jennifer Lopez's Beloved Birkin With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Mesh Flats
The idea of them both will make you want to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Owns Summer's Relaxed Boxer Shorts Trend, Becomes the Coolest Mom on the Playground
Easy, breezy, boxer shorts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Subtly Match in Pink at the Royal Ascot Day 2
Even their fascinators are coordinating.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Puts a Supermodel Twist on Four Anti-Trend Summer Essentials
The supermodel skips the microtrends for the essentials instead.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Viral Scarf Top Trend With Nothing But Floral Underwear
...and floral briefs in place of pants.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Wears Back-to-Back Patterned Summer Dresses at Cannes Lions Festival
We'll take them both.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated