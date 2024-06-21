Dakota Johnson is the definition of an effortless cool girl, with the eyelash-grazing bangs to prove it. Her off-duty wardrobe consists of laidback basics and quiet luxury staples styled to reflect her forward-thinking fashion. This week, the actress wore a quintessential Dakota outfit, combining a few simple closet staples in an unexpected way.

Johnson was photographed outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a cardigan. Her look was a fairly normal get-up, but the genius was in the details and subtle touches. She layered her big-buttoned black cardigan over a white tee, just peeking out from underneath, and paired it with low-rise boyfriend jeans. Johnson completed the look with a thin, suede light brown Gucci "Blondie" belt (its gold double-G logo buckle is mirrored in her gold hoop earrings) and bone white Gucci "Signoria" pointed-toe slingback heels.

The ensemble plays with prep and edge—femininity and tom-boyishness—and has no doubt already made its way to mood boards at the Everlane offices. She drove the point home with her accessories: Her Bottega Veneta tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses resting on her nose, her olive green Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag tucked under her arm, and her chunky, midnight blue, diamond-dotted Verdura ring. Her hair, tied into a purposefully messy top bun with free tendrils, added to her outfit's overall nonchalance.

Her look fits squarely into Johnson's typical street style: trendy with a twist. We recently saw the Madame Webb star put her own spin on Gen Z's favorite big-pants-small-top outfit formula. Just last week, she test-drove the sheer skirt trend in head-to-toe Gucci. (She's not just a certified cool-girl fashion icon—she's also a Grade-A Gucci girl, starring in the luxury brand's recent Jackie 1961 campaign.)

Miss Johnson, we'll forever be taking notes from your imitable street style. Scroll down to shop out Dakota Johnson's outfit of basics that were anything but.

