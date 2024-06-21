Dakota Johnson's Baggy Jeans and Slingback Heels Merge Femininity and Tom-Boy Vibes

She masterfully combined two vibes in one very effortless, copy-worthy outfit.

dakota johnson
Julia Gray
By
published

Dakota Johnson is the definition of an effortless cool girl, with the eyelash-grazing bangs to prove it. Her off-duty wardrobe consists of laidback basics and quiet luxury staples styled to reflect her forward-thinking fashion. This week, the actress wore a quintessential Dakota outfit, combining a few simple closet staples in an unexpected way.

Johnson was photographed outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a cardigan. Her look was a fairly normal get-up, but the genius was in the details and subtle touches. She layered her big-buttoned black cardigan over a white tee, just peeking out from underneath, and paired it with low-rise boyfriend jeans. Johnson completed the look with a thin, suede light brown Gucci "Blondie" belt (its gold double-G logo buckle is mirrored in her gold hoop earrings) and bone white Gucci "Signoria" pointed-toe slingback heels.

Madewell The Harlow High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Halogen Rib Cardigan

Tony Bianco Quartz Slingback

Vince Bianca Leather Kitten Slingback Pumps

The ensemble plays with prep and edge—femininity and tom-boyishness—and has no doubt already made its way to mood boards at the Everlane offices. She drove the point home with her accessories: Her Bottega Veneta tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses resting on her nose, her olive green Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag tucked under her arm, and her chunky, midnight blue, diamond-dotted Verdura ring. Her hair, tied into a purposefully messy top bun with free tendrils, added to her outfit's overall nonchalance.

Her look fits squarely into Johnson's typical street style: trendy with a twist. We recently saw the Madame Webb star put her own spin on Gen Z's favorite big-pants-small-top outfit formula. Just last week, she test-drove the sheer skirt trend in head-to-toe Gucci. (She's not just a certified cool-girl fashion icon—she's also a Grade-A Gucci girl, starring in the luxury brand's recent Jackie 1961 campaign.)

Dakota Johnson in a see through skirt and see through shirt in New York City

Always one to put her own spin on a popular style, Dakota Johnson test-drove the sheer skirt trend in head-to-toe Gucci.

Miss Johnson, we'll forever be taking notes from your imitable street style. Scroll down to shop out Dakota Johnson's outfit of basics that were anything but.

Gucci Blondie Interlocking-G Belt

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

Le Specs Liar Liar Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Junigs 55mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Dakota Johnson
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

