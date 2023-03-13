Deepika Padukone Glows in Louis Vuitton on the Oscars Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone has officially cemented her status as a Louis Vuitton girlie: The Bollywood superstar attended the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night wearing custom LV and matching Cartier jewels.

Padukone stunned on the Oscars red carpet in a glamourous black gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood with a classic mermaid silhouette, long sleeves, and strapless sweetheart neckline. She paired her look with a dazzling teardrop diamond necklace and a matching bracelet and ring.

For your viewing pleasure, see photos of Padukone's stunning look below.

Padukone also took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous 'fit, where we were treated to a close-up look at her gown and sparkling diamonds.

It’s no surprise Padukone chose the French design house for her inaugural Oscars; she was named a global ambassador for the brand in May 2022 (becoming the first Indian to work with LV in that capacity). Padukone is also an ambassador for Cartier.

The 37-year-old is presenting during the ceremony—making her only the third Indian actor to be invited to do so. Other presenters tonight include Emily Blunt and Zoë Saldaña.