Deepika Padukone Glows in Louis Vuitton on the Oscars Red Carpet

The Bollywood star channeled Old Hollywood glam for the big night.

Deepika Padukone on the Oscars Red Carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Neha Prakash
By Neha Prakash
published

Deepika Padukone has officially cemented her status as a Louis Vuitton girlie: The Bollywood superstar attended the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night wearing custom LV and matching Cartier jewels. 

Padukone stunned on the Oscars red carpet in a glamourous black gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood with a classic mermaid silhouette, long sleeves, and strapless sweetheart neckline. She paired her look with a dazzling teardrop diamond necklace and a matching bracelet and ring. 

For your viewing pleasure, see photos of Padukone's stunning look below.

Deepika Padukone on the Oscars Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deepika Padukone on the Oscars Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Padukone also took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous 'fit, where we were treated to a close-up look at her gown and sparkling diamonds. 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

It’s no surprise Padukone chose the French design house for her inaugural Oscars; she was named a global ambassador for the brand in May 2022 (becoming the first Indian to work with LV in that capacity). Padukone is also an ambassador for Cartier.

The 37-year-old is presenting during the ceremony—making her only the third Indian actor to be invited to do so. Other presenters tonight include Emily Blunt and Zoë Saldaña.

Neha Prakash
Neha Prakash
Entertainment Director

As Marie Claire’s Entertainment Director, Neha oversees and executes strategy for all editorial talent bookings and culture coverage across the brand's print and digital entities, including covers, celebrity profiles and features, social takeovers, and video franchises as well as handles talent relations for MC's flagship summit, Power Trip. She's passionate about elevating diverse voices and stories, loves a hot-take, and generally hates reboots. She's worked in media for more than 10 years and her bylines about pop culture, film & tv, and fashion have appeared on Glamour, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, Teen Vogue, Brides, and Architectural Digest. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. 

Latest