Demi Moore Reframes the Fall Suit Trend in a Button-Up Gown
Business on top, gala on the bottom.
Demi Moore has entered her fashion phase. All year, the actress has been pulling looks and accessorizing with her teeny-tiny pooch, Pilaf. She's shaped her style as sleek and sophisticated with a knowing wink, seen in sheer Gucci dresses, wide-leg trousers, and matching pantsuits. She's also established herself as someone who keeps up with trends—and even starts them. Back in June, Moore revived the oft-forgotten, always-polarizing 2010s gladiator sandal. And last night, she hit the red carpet in a suit dress that reads like a mission statement for her newly-formed fashion canon.
Enter: the suit-gown. Moore attended the premiere of her new movie The Substance on Sept. 5 at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, wearing a Thom Browne number that says business on top and gala on bottom. The black, satiny floor-length pencil skirt starts just above her waist with a cummerbund-like band. Layered under the skirt, Moore wore a slim-fitting white button-up with a black tie around her neck.
Dressed by longtime stylist Brad Goreski, she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. diamond vine drop earrings, two thick Tiffany diamond rings, a small sparkling star brooch pinned at her left hip, and black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. Her makeup and hair were intentionally (and stylishly) severe, a dark smoky eye and pin-straight hair parted down the middle, long enough to cover her entire back.
Not only does Moore's outfit speak to her style evolution, it's reflective of the fall 2024 fashion landscape. Feminine suiting is a major trend this season, with designer brands like Altuzarra, The Row, Loro Piana, and Bottega Veneta embracing vintage-inspired, ladylike suit sets. Moore has been leaning on similarly tailored looks with elegant, curve-hugging silhouettes throughout the The Substance press tour.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
