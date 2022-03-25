Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham's Favorite Swim Brand Just Launched A New Line

Celebrities are known for wearing designer clothes that are far beyond what the average person can afford—which is why it's so exciting to discover an affordable celebrity-loved brand. One such brand: Dippin' Daisy, loved by Ashley Graham, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, and Lucy Hale; its swimsuits, apparel, and accessories retail under $100. In even better news, the sustainable brand just dropped their Festival '22 collection, which includes an array of bikinis, one-pieces, sarongs, hats, jewelry, and more, so that you can step into the warm weather in style (and without breaking the bank).

This collection was inspired by the whimsical style of the 1960s, which means that it's full of bright colors, unique textures, and vintage prints. I am, without a doubt, going to be stocking up on several of these bikinis ('60s and '70s fashion is my favorite), so here's a look at all the tabs I currently have open on my computer as I plan out how much I can/should spend on swimwear before payday.

Vision Top $50 at dippindaisys.com If you love the psychedelic aspect of '60s nostalgia, you'll love this ribbed short-sleeve top.

Zen Top $48 at dippindaisys.com Knots are one of the major aspects of this new collection, and I love the placement on this triangle bikini top.

Nocturnal Bottom $44 at dippindaisys.com This classic-cut bottom looks gorgeous in this signature floral pattern. Plus, I love the smoothing effect of the fabric on this piece.

Gigi Top $54 at dippindaisys.com Balconette cuts like this one flatter every body type and bust size , providing just enough coverage while showing the perfect amount of skin, so you can swim without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

Seaport Bottom $40 at dippindaisys.com Feeling cheeky? Check out this versatile bottom for a daring day in the sun.

Infinite Bottom $44 at dippindaisys.com Celebrities have been all about this seashell-like cut, and I must admit that I, too, am hooked.

Pacifica Bottom $44 at dippindaisys.com This full-coverage, mid-cut top is perfect if you're spending a day at the beach with family and don't want to show too much skin.

Nomad Sarong $34 at dippindaisys.com Why not complete your look with a matching sarong? This piece comes in multiple colors, so you can match it to your favorite bikini.

Bliss One Piece $78 at dippindaisys.com This suit comes in a number of colors, but I'm partial to this subdued, lavender floral pattern for the way it offsets the sexiness of the lace-up center.

Candyland Crochet Set $68 at dippindaisys.com I'm obsessed with this set and the way it marries the classic crocheted look with a youthful multitude of colors.

Intuition Necklace $12 at dippindaisys.com You know I love my angel number jewelry, and the price on this option can't be beat.

On the Edge Ring $18 at dippindaisys.com Put on this structured ring to balance one of the ultra-feminine apparel pieces in this collection.



Under the Sun Sunnies $10 at dippindaisys.com These retro sunglasses come in three colors, so you can look like a cast member of Once Upon in Hollywood in no time.

Milkyway Earrings $10 at dippindaisys.com These are the most adorable little earrings, and with their star motifs, they're very on-trend!