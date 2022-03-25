Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham's Favorite Swim Brand Just Launched A New Line
These nostalgic pieces by Dippin' Daisy's are absolute stunners.
Celebrities are known for wearing designer clothes that are far beyond what the average person can afford—which is why it's so exciting to discover an affordable celebrity-loved brand. One such brand: Dippin' Daisy, loved by Ashley Graham, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, and Lucy Hale; its swimsuits, apparel, and accessories retail under $100. In even better news, the sustainable brand just dropped their Festival '22 collection, which includes an array of bikinis, one-pieces, sarongs, hats, jewelry, and more, so that you can step into the warm weather in style (and without breaking the bank).
This collection was inspired by the whimsical style of the 1960s, which means that it's full of bright colors, unique textures, and vintage prints. I am, without a doubt, going to be stocking up on several of these bikinis ('60s and '70s fashion is my favorite), so here's a look at all the tabs I currently have open on my computer as I plan out how much I can/should spend on swimwear before payday.
Vision Top
If you love the psychedelic aspect of '60s nostalgia, you'll love this ribbed short-sleeve top.
Zen Top
Knots are one of the major aspects of this new collection, and I love the placement on this triangle bikini top.
Nocturnal Bottom
This classic-cut bottom looks gorgeous in this signature floral pattern. Plus, I love the smoothing effect of the fabric on this piece.
Gigi Top
Balconette cuts like this one flatter every body type and bust size , providing just enough coverage while showing the perfect amount of skin, so you can swim without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.
Infinite Bottom
Celebrities have been all about this seashell-like cut, and I must admit that I, too, am hooked.
Pacifica Bottom
This full-coverage, mid-cut top is perfect if you're spending a day at the beach with family and don't want to show too much skin.
Nomad Sarong
Why not complete your look with a matching sarong? This piece comes in multiple colors, so you can match it to your favorite bikini.
Bliss One Piece
This suit comes in a number of colors, but I'm partial to this subdued, lavender floral pattern for the way it offsets the sexiness of the lace-up center.
Candyland Crochet Set
I'm obsessed with this set and the way it marries the classic crocheted look with a youthful multitude of colors.
Intuition Necklace
You know I love my angel number jewelry, and the price on this option can't be beat.
On the Edge Ring
Put on this structured ring to balance one of the ultra-feminine apparel pieces in this collection.
Under the Sun Sunnies
These retro sunglasses come in three colors, so you can look like a cast member of Once Upon in Hollywood in no time.
Milkyway Earrings
These are the most adorable little earrings, and with their star motifs, they're very on-trend!
Link Up Claw Clip
I always struggle with my hair at the beach: Wearing it down means it gets all over my face and sticks to my neck, but wearing it up means I'll have to deal with a wet scrunchie tangled in my hair. That's why this claw clip, which matches with everything, is sure to solve all hair-related summer woes.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
