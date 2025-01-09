There are two types of celebrity engagement reveals. In one corner, there are planned-out, highly-choreographed diamond debuts, like Zendaya showing off a Jessica McCormack ring on the Golden Globes red carpet or Selena Gomez receiving a marquise diamond on a soundstage. Then there are the casual flashes of a new engagement ring in Instagram stories and paparazzi shots without so much as an announcement—the celebrity equivalent of saying, "Oh this old thing?"

Dua Lipa's rumored engagement to actor Callum Turner still appears to belong in the second bucket. After showing what looked like a diamond ring with a thick golden band on Instagram around the holidays, she once again flashed something shiny on her left hand on a "date night" posted to Instagram Stories.

Dua Lipa and close friend in an Instagram Story showing Dua's maybe-engagement ring. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The grainy shots show Dua Lipa and a pal lifting martini glasses in unison, a ring conspicuously visible on the pop star's left hand. When she reposted it from her close friend, she did so without any extra commentary.

Brief flashes of the ring were still enough for diamond pros to appraise its value. In an interview with The Daily Mail, 77 Diamonds expert Anya Walsh estimated the solitaire diamond and 18k gold band would fetch around $30,000 at retail. "The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel," she said.

Dua Lipa previously shared pictures of her rumored engagement ring on New Year's Eve. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been dating since early 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A so-called "confident" ring feels perfectly on-brand for Dua Lipa. The "Houdini" singer is a style pioneer in her own right, championing quirky trench coats, deconstructed skirts, and see-through dresses both before and after her engagement. Dua and Turner also became one of 2024's best-dressed celebrity couples after a slew of joint appearances in matching coats and going-out outfits.

Meanwhile, her solitaire cut is the most replicable style for brides-to-be who look to Hollywood for ring-spiration. This round style is carried at most major jewelers at every price point—the rare celebrity-approved diamond that could "Be the One" for everyone.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors