Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Callum Turner, Flashing Diamond Signet Ring On *That* Finger
She's either engaged or she's trolling us.
It's official: Dua Lipa is engaged...that, or she's trolling us.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend Callum Turner over the Christmas holiday. It's been several days now, but neither side has confirmed or denied the impending nuptials. Lipa did, however, post an incredibly pointed photo dump featuring a sparkling diamond ring.
In the pictures, published on New Year's Eve, Lipa is wearing a black lace catsuit for a night out with friends. Three out of 11 photos, show her holding a dirty martini toward the camera—diamond ring in full view. Considering the timing, and the fact that her jewelry of choice typically includes a $83,000 Tiffany & Co. necklace, this accessory feels particularly noteworthy.
The sparkler in question appears to be a signet-style diamond ring on a chunky, yellow gold band—a decidedly modern pick, if it is, in fact, an engagement ring.
Statement bands have been trending in the engagement space for a minute, now—ever since Emily Ratajkowski showed off her handmade cigar wedding band in 2018. The choice influenced an entire generation of brides to consider more non-traditional engagement styles— which, in turn, brought unexpected styles, like the signet, into the mainstream.
A few slides later, Lipa also showed off the rest of her look (even if she's not affianced, at least we got a quality fashion moment out of it). The "Dance the Night" singer styled her lace onesie with a black mini dress, for a delightful layering moment. Beyond her maybe-engagement ring, Lipa styled the sultry look with matching black pumps, which featured a crimson red ankle strap detail.
Engagement or not, you've got to admit: that's one gorgeous ring.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
