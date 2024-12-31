Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Callum Turner, Flashing Diamond Signet Ring On *That* Finger

She's either engaged or she's trolling us.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
It's official: Dua Lipa is engaged...that, or she's trolling us.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend Callum Turner over the Christmas holiday. It's been several days now, but neither side has confirmed or denied the impending nuptials. Lipa did, however, post an incredibly pointed photo dump featuring a sparkling diamond ring.

In the pictures, published on New Year's Eve, Lipa is wearing a black lace catsuit for a night out with friends. Three out of 11 photos, show her holding a dirty martini toward the camera—diamond ring in full view. Considering the timing, and the fact that her jewelry of choice typically includes a $83,000 Tiffany & Co. necklace, this accessory feels particularly noteworthy.

Dua Lipa shows off a diamond ring, following engagement rumors.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The sparkler in question appears to be a signet-style diamond ring on a chunky, yellow gold band—a decidedly modern pick, if it is, in fact, an engagement ring.

Statement bands have been trending in the engagement space for a minute, now—ever since Emily Ratajkowski showed off her handmade cigar wedding band in 2018. The choice influenced an entire generation of brides to consider more non-traditional engagement styles— which, in turn, brought unexpected styles, like the signet, into the mainstream.

The ring appears to be a signet style on a chunky gold band.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

A few slides later, Lipa also showed off the rest of her look (even if she's not affianced, at least we got a quality fashion moment out of it). The "Dance the Night" singer styled her lace onesie with a black mini dress, for a delightful layering moment. Beyond her maybe-engagement ring, Lipa styled the sultry look with matching black pumps, which featured a crimson red ankle strap detail.

She wore a black lace catsuit for dinner with friends.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Engagement or not, you've got to admit: that's one gorgeous ring.

