Last year, it felt like no one was safe from the evil eye of celebrity divorce. In some cases, the announcement came with a palpable sense of relief. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had been bickering about his career’s primacy in their relationship for years. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez hadn’t been spotted together in public practically since their wedding day two years prior. In other instances, however, the news sent shrapnel flying in every direction. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner waged an intercontinental war against each other in the court of public opinion. Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin’s shocking split exacerbated every woman’s worst fear of someday being replaced by Rosalía.

Indeed, 2023 was a monument to disjointedness. But 2024 emerged from the wreckage strangely optimistic and baggage-free. For the best celebrity couples of 2024, this year was all about embracing the thrill of mutual obsession with matching outfits.

Take Bella Hadid and her rodeo star boyfriend Adan Banuelos, for example. It became clear these two were getting serious when the supermodel quietly moved to Texas. What really put these two on engagement watch, though, was their PDA-filled stint at Kemo Sabe's September pop-up in New York City. After tooling around the city in Western date-night attire, the pair geared up for a horse-cutting demonstration in the middle of the Meatpacking District. Clad in his-and-hers cowboy boots, ten-gallon hats, and leather fringe chaps, they even leaned in for a kiss on horseback.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos don brown leather chaps for a live horse-cutting demonstration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper took their relationship public not with a joint red carpet appearance, but a series of casually-dressed outings that often featured pieces from the model’s cashmere knitwear line, Guest in Residence. After making their love Erewhon-official in sweatpants at the end of October, Hadid was spotted matching her cherry red sweater to his crewneck T-shirt in November.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper match in pops of cherry red for a walk around Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same sense of safety and coziness comes across in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s couple style. In November, just ahead of their one-year anniversary and subsequent engagement, the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date at Sushi Park in matching clogs.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco leave their Sushi Park date in matching clogs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In between backstage makeout sessions, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been jet-setting in style together all year long. In March, their complementary travel outfits—built around sleek leather jackets—seemed to suggest the pop star and her actor beau have been living out of the same suitcase.

Likewise, Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal already seem to be borrowing clothes—or at least, style cues—from one another. In October, while the two were in town for the singer's back-to-back concerts at Radio City Music Hall, they embraced the graphic T-shirt revival in jeans and indie darling sunglasses.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner bundle up in leather jackets at St. Pancras Station in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal stroll through New York City in graphic T-shirts. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Of course, compatibility looks different on everyone. In true WAG fashion, Tayor Swift never misses a chance to sport Travis Kelce’s team colors on game day. But even on nights when they’re free to showcase their respective personal styles, they end up dressing alike. What really bonds these two is a shared penchant for maximalism—sartorially and philosophically.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could teach a masterclass in maximizing your joint slay. These two certainly know how to shut down a red carpet. But nothing epitomizes their mom-and-dad dynamic quite like their matching PUMA sneakers from the rapper’s sold-out collaboration with the brand. One can only hope they’ll repeat the stunt in Rihanna’s new PUMA Avanti cleats.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky twin in Puma sneakers from the rapper's collaboration with the footwear brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland generally strive to divert attention from their relationship whenever possible. That said, they really cranked up the heat at the launch party for Holland’s zero-alcohol beer brand in burgundy date-night outfits. Color-coordination has never looked so steamy and strategic.

Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands in matching burgundy outfits after Bero's launch party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a Gen Z spin on Yoko Ono and John Lennon, there’s something so nostalgic about Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake’s love. At Shake’s “A Night at the Ballet” listening party in November, the rapper wore a dapper three-piece pinstripe suit while Depp played the ultimate girlfriend in a vintage Chanel drop-waist dress accessorized with opera gloves and a lit Virginia Slim. But the rockstar and rockstar’s girlfriend vibe follows them everywhere they go, really. At a Lakers game in March, I could’ve sworn these two were cosplaying as Kate Moss and Pete Dougherty.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake sit court-side at a Lakers game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So tell your partner big romantic gestures are out for 2024 and perhaps forever. In a world where labels and formalities seem to matter less and less, the sexiest thing a couple can do together isn't sex or marriage—it's share a wardrobe.