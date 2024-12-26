2024's Best Celebrity Couple Outfits Say Matching Is a Love Language
These duos made us fall in love with coordinating style.
Last year, it felt like no one was safe from the evil eye of celebrity divorce. In some cases, the announcement came with a palpable sense of relief. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had been bickering about his career’s primacy in their relationship for years. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez hadn’t been spotted together in public practically since their wedding day two years prior. In other instances, however, the news sent shrapnel flying in every direction. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner waged an intercontinental war against each other in the court of public opinion. Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin’s shocking split exacerbated every woman’s worst fear of someday being replaced by Rosalía.
Indeed, 2023 was a monument to disjointedness. But 2024 emerged from the wreckage strangely optimistic and baggage-free. For the best celebrity couples of 2024, this year was all about embracing the thrill of mutual obsession with matching outfits.
Take Bella Hadid and her rodeo star boyfriend Adan Banuelos, for example. It became clear these two were getting serious when the supermodel quietly moved to Texas. What really put these two on engagement watch, though, was their PDA-filled stint at Kemo Sabe's September pop-up in New York City. After tooling around the city in Western date-night attire, the pair geared up for a horse-cutting demonstration in the middle of the Meatpacking District. Clad in his-and-hers cowboy boots, ten-gallon hats, and leather fringe chaps, they even leaned in for a kiss on horseback.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper took their relationship public not with a joint red carpet appearance, but a series of casually-dressed outings that often featured pieces from the model’s cashmere knitwear line, Guest in Residence. After making their love Erewhon-official in sweatpants at the end of October, Hadid was spotted matching her cherry red sweater to his crewneck T-shirt in November.
That same sense of safety and coziness comes across in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s couple style. In November, just ahead of their one-year anniversary and subsequent engagement, the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date at Sushi Park in matching clogs.
In between backstage makeout sessions, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been jet-setting in style together all year long. In March, their complementary travel outfits—built around sleek leather jackets—seemed to suggest the pop star and her actor beau have been living out of the same suitcase.
Likewise, Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal already seem to be borrowing clothes—or at least, style cues—from one another. In October, while the two were in town for the singer's back-to-back concerts at Radio City Music Hall, they embraced the graphic T-shirt revival in jeans and indie darling sunglasses.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Of course, compatibility looks different on everyone. In true WAG fashion, Tayor Swift never misses a chance to sport Travis Kelce’s team colors on game day. But even on nights when they’re free to showcase their respective personal styles, they end up dressing alike. What really bonds these two is a shared penchant for maximalism—sartorially and philosophically.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could teach a masterclass in maximizing your joint slay. These two certainly know how to shut down a red carpet. But nothing epitomizes their mom-and-dad dynamic quite like their matching PUMA sneakers from the rapper’s sold-out collaboration with the brand. One can only hope they’ll repeat the stunt in Rihanna’s new PUMA Avanti cleats.
Zendaya and Tom Holland generally strive to divert attention from their relationship whenever possible. That said, they really cranked up the heat at the launch party for Holland’s zero-alcohol beer brand in burgundy date-night outfits. Color-coordination has never looked so steamy and strategic.
Like a Gen Z spin on Yoko Ono and John Lennon, there’s something so nostalgic about Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake’s love. At Shake’s “A Night at the Ballet” listening party in November, the rapper wore a dapper three-piece pinstripe suit while Depp played the ultimate girlfriend in a vintage Chanel drop-waist dress accessorized with opera gloves and a lit Virginia Slim. But the rockstar and rockstar’s girlfriend vibe follows them everywhere they go, really. At a Lakers game in March, I could’ve sworn these two were cosplaying as Kate Moss and Pete Dougherty.
So tell your partner big romantic gestures are out for 2024 and perhaps forever. In a world where labels and formalities seem to matter less and less, the sexiest thing a couple can do together isn't sex or marriage—it's share a wardrobe.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
'Marie Claire' Published Thousands of Stories in 2024—These Were Your Favorites
From shirt sandwiching to A’ja Wilson and 'The Substance,' a look back at the articles that most captivated our readers.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Revealed Her Corgis Destroyed Some Royal Mementos in Auctioned-Off Letter
Corgis = chaos.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
32 Actors Who Set Records With Their Film Salaries
These paychecks changed the game.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Halftime Show Outfit Featured a Dazzling White Bodysuit and Matching Chaps
The "Beyoncé Bowl" is the fashion event of the year.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Christmas Chiefs Game Outfit Is Still Under Wraps
The singer didn't appear to attend Travis Kelce's Dec. 25 game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Every Taylor Swift Chiefs Game Outfit Ranked, From Classic Fan to Designer Touchdown
From classic fan to designer touchdown.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone Meet for a Wine-Soaked Girl Dinner in Matching Chanel Hobo Bags
The girls were girling in coordinating looks at Via Carota in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Loud Luxury Trend Says Celebrities Are Over Dressing "Just Like Us"
Quiet luxury's decline let A-listers do what they do best: shop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck for Lunch in an Anti-Revenge Après-Ski Sweater
She's comfortable just the way she is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's New $3,295 Diamond Ring Is a Romantic Tribute to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
She debuted it during the latest Chiefs game.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Opulent Crimson Fur Coat Like a Chiefs Game Mini Dress
"She looks so expensive." - Everyone who sees this look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published