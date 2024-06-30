Dua Lipa Wears Edgy All-Leather Skirt During Glastonbury Date with Callum Turner
The singer is leaning all the way into the "brat girl summer" trend.
Superstar Dua Lipa is spending her time off the Glastonbury Festival stage in true "brat girl summer" form.
After finishing her headlining show at the 2024 festival, the singer enjoyed a walk around the festival grounds with her boyfriend Callum Turner, sporting a white cropped tank top on par with the minimalist girl summer trend and an edgy leather skirt.
The black all-leather skirt featured a daring, thigh-high split and was expertly layered over a pair of matching black lace shorts. To complete the daring fit, Dua Lipa wore a pair of matching black leather boots—a perfect addition to her festival look.
While performing on stage, the singer wore a series of adventurous leather looks and punk-rock themed ensembles, all styled by Jaheel Weaver. Her first look, as reported by Harper's Bazaar, featured a custom Chrome Hearts design featuring a lace-up leather minidress, fishnet tights and black leather boots.
For another on-stage outfit, the singer rocked the Glastonbury stage in a a custom Loewe leather bodysuit, featuring a sparkling black halter top that reached up to her neck and matching black leather shorts.
Again perfecting the brat girl summer vibe, Lipa accessorized the leather fit with a studded belt and lace-up boots from Gianvito Rossi.
The 2024 "brat girl summer" trend was arguably started—or at the very least was revitalized—by British pop star and self-proclaimed "bad girl" Charlie XCX, who proudly calls herself a "brat."
While not the first artist to label herself as a "bad girl" of the pop music genre—hello Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo—Charlie XCX's latest reiteration has bled into the fashion world, sparking a resurgence of baby tees, neon green, leather outfits and bra-free looks.
“It can go that way—quite like luxury,” the singer said in a recent interview on the BBC Sounds podcast, clarifying what actually constitutes the "brat girl summer" trend. “But it can also be so trashy, just like a pack of cigs and a BIC lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”
In a recent interview with Vogue, Dua Lipa's stylist opened up about her Glastonbury looks and what it has been like to start working with the artist after 13 years spent styling fashion icon Rihanna.
"It was a natural and fast introduction to Dua,” Weaver told the publication, later revealing that it took about a month to create the five looks Lipa rocked on the Glastonbury stage.
“And I always thought she had great style. To have become a real name in fashion with such an identifiable look is an incredible achievement," he continued. "But her life is evolving and there’s an ease and effortlessness to how she presents. It’s less ‘in your face.’”
Because Glastonbury is such a consequential and historic festival, Weaver said headlining was "such an important moment in Dua’s life," especially as she prepared to put on "an intense, four-act spectacle."
"Everything has been custom-made,” he added. “There has been no compromise...This isn’t Coachella! But Dua Lipa is still one of the biggest popstars in the world and so we had to make sure the looks felt just as ‘stage appropriate.' It was easy to pull off because she’s so open, so fun, and will try anything.”
