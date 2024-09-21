Dua Lipa Pairs a Sexy Twist on the Tailored Vest Trend With a Sheer Diamond Bra
The singer made a statement on the iHeartRadio Music Festival red carpet.
Singer Dua Lipa is pulling out all the fashion stops at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival.
On Friday, Sept. 20, while attending Day One of the event held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dua Lipa put a sexy spin on the hit summer tailored vest trend that, clearly, is going to be carried into fall. The black, halter top-like, low-cut vest featured crystal embellishments while showing off Dua Lipa's crystal, bralette top.
The sheer diamond bra underneath featured gems hanging from the bottom, which added some drama to the singer's monochromatic black look.
Dua Lipa had stylist Jahleel Weaver to thank for the red carpet ensemble, which was paired with a full-length, matching black skirt featuring a thigh-high slip. According to Women's Wear Daily, Dua Lipa's iHeartRadio Music Festival look came straight from Ann Demeulemeester’s Spring 2006 collection.
And because Dua Lipa is Dua Lipa, the star finished the show-stopping look with a pair of black, tie-up sandals from the Gucci Fall 2002 collection.
The decision to upgrade the tailored vest was certainly on par with the singer's willingness to test drive the most recent trends (including the no-pants trend, beloved by Hollywood A-listers).
In August, Dua Lipa shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her wearing the featuring the It Jacket of fall 2024.
In the lead image, the singer wears a slightly oversized, dark olive barn jacket, complete with bulky front pockets and the style's signature black collar.
The red carpet look was also in-keeping with Dua Lipa's latest love of all things mesh, including mesh accessories like her black Alaïa "demi perforated" shoulder bag. The singer has also been known to play around and experiment with accessories (like a sheer diamond bra, in this case), much like when she stacked $166,000 worth of Tiffany necklaces during a music festival.
In a 2017 interview with The Cut, Dua Lipa opened up about the freedom fashion gives her, explaining that she has "always loved dressing up."
"I like how powerful fashion makes me feel," she told the publication at the time. "I live for that grungy-prissy juxtaposition that Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Drew Barrymore wore in the '90s.
"I want fans to remember my shows by the outfits I wear, and every time I try to be different, especially now that I'm on tour," she added.
