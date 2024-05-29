Dua Lipa just logged back on to Instagram with two announcements: First, that her Radical Optimism tour will include more dates in Asia later this fall. And second, that she's still just as on board with the no-pants trend now as she was during her last album cycle.
The "Training Season" singer shared an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, May 29, that's stocked with photos of a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan, to break the news about her expanded tour. In it, Dua Lipa wore her takes on comfortable travel outfits—which, apparently, don't include pants. She instead walked through the streets of Tokyo in an oversize gray blazer, blue cotton poplin button down, teeny-tiny khaki shorts, and tights. She took the outfit in a preppier direction than usual with the addition of an oxblood tie and a coordinating messenger bag. (Exact designer tags haven't been shared at press time.)
A photo posted by dualipa on
Lipa's travel wardrobe also took some cues from street style stars like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner, who rarely travel without minimalist staples like a longline black coat. Dua Lipa shared another photo in a bookstore where she flipped through the shelves in an oversize jacket, a Yankees baseball cap, and a woven Bottega Veneta tote that's quadruple the size of the microshorts in her previous outfit.
No runway trend has resonated with Dua Lipa's offstage wardrobe quite as obviously as the no-pants trend. After microshorts and pantsless outfits got endorsements from Lipa-favorite designers like Gucci, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta, the singer started embracing the no-pants lifestyle in look after look with help from stylist Lorenzo Posocco. She promoted her then-upcoming third album on a rainy day in London this spring in nothing but a green Ferragamo jacket and black hot pants; for Gucci's cruise show this May, she sat in the front row in a logo-embossed Gucci jacket and tights. Lipa has also worked the trend into her casual outfits, spending a date night with actor Callum Turner in a pantless, lingerie-inspired look.
Dua Lipa is just as frequently documented in transit from one trip to another—a pattern that's become meme fodder online and that she's laughed off in recent interviews.
“As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my shit done, then I will find a way to relax, too,” she told Rolling Stone in January. “It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?” Her mix of business-y blazers and runway-approved microshorts might just be the same philosophy in outfit form.
Shop Dua Lipa's Preppy Pantsless Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
