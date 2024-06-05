In a June 4 Instagram post commemorating the start of her summer tour in Berlin, Germany, Dua Lipa casually showed off her purse of the season. While stars like Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner have opted for extra-large weekenders and minimalist totes, Dua's starting summer in a bag that's smaller and totally see-through.
The singer carried her black Alaïa "demi perforated" shoulder bag to a museum before hitting the stage this week. Compared to other styles she's toted, this It-Bag has layers. At first glance, it's an edgy, fishnet bag designed for cool girls who are fine with being totally transparent. On second look, you see its functional potential: You could easily bring it into an arena that only allows see-through purses.
Dua Lipa's styling says she's thinking of the first option. Her bag seemed to carry all the basics: a wallet, a small notebook, and a white wire headphones. Her purse, made of leather and nylon, was the perfect dark cherry on top of her all-black monochromatic outfit. Dua also wore a lapel-free black coat and tied her red hair into a messy top bun.
Mesh has been an unexpectedly hot fabric lately, with see-through ballet flats taking over high fashion (at both The Row and Alaïa) and the sidewalks (where Jennifer Lawrence wears them on repeat). Netted mesh purses could be next. The funky bag fits nicely into Dua Lipa's typical wardrobe—innovative, yet on trend. Elsewhere in her Instagram photo dump, she sported a black woven coat layered over a blue-and-white striped blouse, a long dark denim skirt, and slouchy black leather stiletto boots.
A photo posted by dualipa on
Dua loves a summer trend, whether she's starting or following it. Last week, the singer gave the "no-pants" style a whirl, walking through the streets of Tokyo in an oversize gray blazer, a blue cotton poplin button down, tiny khaki shorts, and tights. Before that, she was spotted wearing nothing but a green Ferragamo jacket and black hot pants. She was also seen sitting front row at Gucci's cruise show in just a logo-embossed Gucci jacket and tights, and earlier this year on a date night in a pantless, lingerie-inspired look. Last July, she married the two trends (naked dressing and mesh) in a crystal fishnet slip dress with nothing but underwear underneath.
The "Houdini" singer is also something of an It-bag collector. Earlier this spring, she promoted her third studio album, Radical Optimism, while carrying Gucci's metallic silver horsebit bag. At fashion week, you couldn't walk three feet without seeing another star or an editor carrying the same style.
The beauty of Dua Lipa's latest bag is its combination of style and function. She can nod to the runway's obsession with all things mesh and transparent, while also keeping track of all her belongings and even complying with tight concert security. Name an It-bag that works harder—you can't.
Shop Mesh Bags Inspired by Dua Lipa's
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
