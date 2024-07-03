The July heat won't stop Dua Lipa from serving a look in leather. Yesterday, July 2, the pop star was spotted on set for a commercial in an all-black outfit: Alexander Wang low-waist leather trousers and a sheer black vintage "jacket" from Gucci, circa Spring 1996. The top featured a bushy feather trim, from cuffs to collar, dark in color with hints of grey, emerald, eggplant, and royal blue. (The full look is available to view in all its edgy glory on StarStyle.)

She completed the ensemble with silver Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings that looked like two interconnected padlock shackles, plus a chunky, white gold and diamond Tiffany link necklace. The outfit doesn't scream "summer," but it does shout "Scary Spice season."

The same day, Lipa also shared an Instagram diary chronicling her week at Glastonbury. Fashion highlights included a two-piece fringed set by Christopher Esber and a grungy R13 sweater paired with Isabel Marant leather hot pants. (She also went IG-official with boyfriend Callum Turner in the post.)

Dua Lipa has been embracing an edgier aesthetic (like Instagram-edgy, not counter-culture-edgy) that straddles the line between biker chick and Scary Spice. Her wardrobe on stage and off-duty has included knee-high Doc Martens, fishnet tights, studded belts, chainlink jewelry, black mesh purses, and a lot of leather skirts—all styled by Rihanna's go-to image maker, Jahleel Weaver. Over the weekend, the pop star wore a white T-shirt as a skirt, courtesy of Acne Studios. (But, of course, she still has room in her closet and personal style profile for things like trendy maxi skirts and denim cut-offs.)

Dua Lipa performs at Glastonbury in her take on edgy performance attire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa has also been pulling more archival items. Over the past several months, she's worn a John Galliano Fall 1995 skirt, a Yves Saint Laurent Fall 2003 top, Saint Laurent Spring 2002 lace-up pants, and an Atelier Versace Haute Couture gown from Fall 2001. These vintage items have cropped up both onstage (at the Country Music Awards) and off-duty (in one of her many Instagram dumps).

At the Country Music Awards, Dua Lipa performed in an Atelier Versace gown from 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There seem to be two main camps for summer fashion this year: the indie-sleaze of "Brat girl summer" versus the girls wearing Peter Pan collars and viral white skirts. Lipa's latest looks fall into the former category.

